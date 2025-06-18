These Ray-Bans are shockingly cheap and bring festival energy
Save up to 50% off these selected sunnies
Festival season is upon us and with the sun deciding to make a full-time appearance lately, now's the perfect time to upgrade your shades – good job Ray-Ban has a sale on then with up to 50% off!
A pair of stylish sunnies does more than just protect your eyes from those strong rays, they can completely elevate your outfit, taking it from boring to brilliant. Think of the festival style icons – Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Harry Styles – have you ever seen them don the music grounds without a pair of shades on? Highly unlikely.
Ray-Ban has a great selection of sunglasses on sale, from classic aviator styles to more 'out there' colour statement frames. Check out our favourites that we think were made from festival season...
These classic aviators are a firm festival favourite, and this polished gunmetal grey shade will style well with just about everything. Their tear-drop shape suits a variety of face shapes, and wide frames will block out those rays, no problem.
Looking to make a style statement? Consider it done with these oversized pink sunnies with violet rose gold reflective frames. You'll be capturing the crowds in no time.
These premium, limited-edition specs were made to celebrate Scuderia Ferrari's racing heritage, hence its red, yellow, and black colourway. Their phantos frame shape offers a stylish look, while their chromance mirror lenses keep your view clear and vibrant.
These butterfly-inspired frames will add a bold, whimsical flair to your festival look. If you're worried you can't pull off the washed blue colour, they're also available in black frames too.
We love the antique gold, gunmetal and copper colour combo, which give these frames a cool retro effect. Their distinctive shape will set your look apart and with 50% off, they're an absolute bargain!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.