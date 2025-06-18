These Ray-Bans are shockingly cheap and bring festival energy

Festival season is upon us and with the sun deciding to make a full-time appearance lately, now's the perfect time to upgrade your shades – good job Ray-Ban has a sale on then with up to 50% off!

A pair of stylish sunnies does more than just protect your eyes from those strong rays, they can completely elevate your outfit, taking it from boring to brilliant. Think of the festival style icons – Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Harry Styles – have you ever seen them don the music grounds without a pair of shades on? Highly unlikely.

Ray-Ban has a great selection of sunglasses on sale, from classic aviator styles to more 'out there' colour statement frames. Check out our favourites that we think were made from festival season...

Ray-Ban Cockpit: was £202 now £101 at Ray-Ban These classic aviators are a firm festival favourite, and this polished gunmetal grey shade will style well with just about everything. Their tear-drop shape suits a variety of face shapes, and wide frames will block out those rays, no problem.