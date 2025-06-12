3 stylish sneaker alternatives to Adidas Sambas – and they're all on sale

Get your hands on a cheap pair of Gazelles, Handball Spezials, or SL72 trainers

When it comes to Adidas trainers, the Sambas remain the OG. After all, they’re super comfy and their retro design pairs nicely with pretty much everything. But thanks to their cult status, the Sambas tend to sell out pretty quickly in popular colours and sizes. Does that mean you should wait around until they come back in stock? Definitely not, especially as I’ve found three stylish alternatives – and they’re all Adidas.

Adidas has a lot of other sneakers that boast a very similar aesthetic to the Samba, many of them just tend to go under the radar due to its popularity. Below, I’ve picked out three stylish sneakers from Adidas that you can grab instead. Yes, they still come in great colours. Yes, they will go with all of your outfits and yes, they’re on sale!

Adidas Handball Spezial
Adidas Handball Spezial: was £90 now £63 at ASOS (USA)

The Handball Spezial initially launched as a shoe for handball players in 1979 and, similar to the Samba, its clean design makes it easy to style. This cream and green colour combo is the perfect staple for your summer wardrobe. Save 30% off now!

Adidas Gazelle
Adidas Gazelle: was £84.99 now £68 at zalando.co.uk

Adidas re-launched this heritage sneaker back in 2016, and it has been a major success ever since. It actually has a slightly wider toe box than the Samba and a suede upper. Save 20% off this classic navy-white colour combo.

Adidas SL72
Adidas SL72 : was £85 now £64 at ASOS (USA)

This running shoe was launched for the Olympics back in 1972. 'SL' actually stands for 'super light', with '72' nodding to the year of their release. It's minimalistic aesthetic and clean lines definitely give the Samba a run for its money. Grab them for 24% off now!

