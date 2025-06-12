3 stylish sneaker alternatives to Adidas Sambas – and they're all on sale

When it comes to Adidas trainers, the Sambas remain the OG. After all, they’re super comfy and their retro design pairs nicely with pretty much everything. But thanks to their cult status, the Sambas tend to sell out pretty quickly in popular colours and sizes. Does that mean you should wait around until they come back in stock? Definitely not, especially as I’ve found three stylish alternatives – and they’re all Adidas.

Adidas has a lot of other sneakers that boast a very similar aesthetic to the Samba, many of them just tend to go under the radar due to its popularity. Below, I’ve picked out three stylish sneakers from Adidas that you can grab instead. Yes, they still come in great colours. Yes, they will go with all of your outfits and yes, they’re on sale!

Adidas Handball Spezial: was £90 now £63 at ASOS (USA) The Handball Spezial initially launched as a shoe for handball players in 1979 and, similar to the Samba, its clean design makes it easy to style. This cream and green colour combo is the perfect staple for your summer wardrobe. Save 30% off now!

Adidas Gazelle: was £84.99 now £68 at zalando.co.uk Adidas re-launched this heritage sneaker back in 2016, and it has been a major success ever since. It actually has a slightly wider toe box than the Samba and a suede upper. Save 20% off this classic navy-white colour combo.