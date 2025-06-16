This festival essential will keep all of your tech charged – and it's nearly half price on Amazon

If you love camping but fear the lack of power for your tech essentials, a portable power station is your lifeline. Going under canvas no longer means going back to basics, and portable power stations offer ways to keep some of those creature comforts with you.

The Jackery Explorer 500 is a relatively small power station, with a 518Wh battery that can deliver 500W of power at 230V. Weighing 13.3lbs (6kg) you wouldn't want to take it hiking, but if you're packing up your car, it's easy to take along.

Fully topped up, it will give you roughly 53 phone charges, or 7 laptop charges, or you could use it to power your music, your camera or even a mini fridge (for about 9 hours).

If you want to keep it topped up you can pair the Explorer 500 with a solar panel and make it last even longer. Right now, though, this limited-time deal is just for the Power Station and gets you £267 off the list price.

Jackery Explorer 500
Jackery Explorer 500: was £556 now £288.99 at Amazon

Save 48% on the Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station. Super handy for your phone, laptop and more while you're camping.

View Deal

If you're looking for a bit more power, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is also discounted by 39% and offers double the power. Alternatively, the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is a smaller solution and right now costs just £85 (39% off).

