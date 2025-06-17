Slim retro sneakers are trending hard – here are 6 deals you simply can’t miss

If you’ve been eyeing a new pair of sneakers this summer, now’s the time to tap into one of the biggest footwear trends of 2025: slim retro runners.

These low-profile kicks have quietly taken over from the chunky “dad” sneakers of past seasons, offering a sleeker, more versatile silhouette that works with everything from wide-leg trousers to sundresses.

Inspired by 70s and 80s running shoes, styles like the Puma Speedcat, Adidas Tokyo, Nike Cortez, and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 (my personal favourite) have all surged back into fashion.

What’s different this time around? Premium materials, minimalist designs, and subtle details that elevate these sneakers beyond gym gear. Nike’s new perforated Cortez revamp looks especially sharp, while Puma’s ballet-flat-inspired Speedcats are proving surprisingly wearable beyond the track.

A big reason for the resurgence is celebrity endorsement. Jennifer Lawrence has been snapped in multiple slim retro pairs this year, including the Adidas Tokyo and Puma Speedcat.

Kendall Jenner and Emma Chamberlain are also fans, and Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson even stepped out in matching Onitsuka Tigers in New York. If there’s a cool-kid sneaker this season, this is it.

Best of all, many of these styles are now discounted as retailers roll into mid-summer clearance, making it a great moment to snag a pair and ride the retro wave. Below, you'll find a few options to freshen up your wardrobe.

Adidas Originals Tokyo (Women's, White): was £85 now £50 at size? Step into sleek nostalgia with the Adidas Originals Tokyo. Featuring a slim silhouette, crisp white leather, and classic red detailing, these heritage sneakers bring vintage Olympic vibes with modern comfort. A timeless trainer that looks just as sharp with tailoring as it does with your favourite wide-leg jeans.

Nike LD-1000 (Men's, Laser Orange/Sundial/Sail/Stadium Green): was £89.99 now £62.99 at nike Straight out of Nike’s archives, the LD-1000 fuses retro running charm with breathable mesh, bold suede overlays, and a super-soft foam midsole. The orange and green combo pops in the sun. Lightweight, stylish, and comfy, this is your perfect summer sneaker for walking, exploring, or turning heads on city streets.

New Balance RC42 Shoes: was £90 now £54 at New Balance UK Retro meets refined in the New Balance RC42. With a smooth suede upper, heritage N logo, and athletic low profile, these sneakers strike the right balance between vintage flair and everyday cool. Dress them up or down, this versatile pair does it all, and looks effortless doing so.

Onitsuka Tiger New York Trainers: was £135 now £52.50 at secretsales.com The Onitsuka Tiger New York combines 80s running heritage with laid-back neutral tones. With its striped sidewalls, cushioned EVA midsole, and breathable build, this is a stylish everyday trainer that nails the vintage runner look, perfect for effortless summer outfits and relaxed weekend adventures.