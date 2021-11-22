PS5 restock: PlayStation Direct stock live – get a console now

Update: Sony PS5 stock has now all sold out. This particular restock was all bought up in approximately 30 minutes, similar to the previous drop. BT has gone live with stock and currently has a good portion available, so worth looking into.

Check PS5 stock at BT now

Outside of this, we're expecting big, big things from Black Friday week. These two drops have kicked it off in good fashion but we wouldn't rule out another retailer joining the party later today or tomorrow. For all the latest details, head on over the official PS5 restock tracker.

Original Story: Sony has put live its latest supply of PS5 stock. Anyone looking for a console should head to the PlayStation Direct store to secure one. There looks to be a good supply, so don't wait!

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

This is the first drop from Sony this week, following two further drops last on November 19th and November 15th. This is a great sign for consumers that the platform holder will have tons of consoles up for sales over the coming days/weeks.

Sony operates a system where you can sign up for exclusive invitations to purchase the console via its store, which recently expanded to Europe. It went live at around 8AM BST this morning to those invited but has now opened up to the public, so no invite is needed.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in development for the platform.

Wait times can be anywhere up to an hour with queues of around 34,000. However, this quickly depleted to a 26-minute wait time for us, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.