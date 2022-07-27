Looking to get a PS5? Amazon just made it a lot easier

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Anyone still trying to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 is in luck, as Amazon has just introduced a new system that will make get obtaining the next-gen Sony console a hell of a lot easier.

Starting today, Amazon is rolling out an invite-only system that will provide consumers with a link (via email) to purchase a PS5. The link will be valid for 72 hours. The feature is designed for items that have high demand and usually low supplies from the retailer's experience. It was first made available in June to those in the US , however, is now live in the UK.

While Amazon does note that it won't be able to fulfil all requests, it's still a big improvement over the system that was in place prior. The brilliance of this is that you don't need to spend endless hours searching the web, or get up ridiculously early to beat the competition – instead, just sit back, relax and wait for the email to arrive in your inbox. It's something more retailers should really adapt.

To be eligible for the invite-only system, log in to your Amazon account (opens in new tab) and select the option to "Request invitation" on the PS5 listing. This is found where the "Add to Basket" button normally is. Again, just be aware that the link is only available for 72 hours maximum and it does not confirm you a console – not even Sony's own PlayStation Direct exclusive queues do that. Still, it's arguably one of the best methods out there for securing a PS5.

The image below should help give you some guidance:

(Image credit: Amazon)

It's a great time to pick up a PS5 with exclusive games like Horizon Forbidden West , Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves and Gran Turismo 7 all ready to play now. Additionally, Sony just premiered its new Netflix-style PS Plus subscription service , giving you access to over 700 titles to play whenever you want. What more do you need!

It's also good to get some more positive news from Amazon, considering it recently announced that prices in the UK were going up. To keep up with all the latest stock details, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker to find out where to get a console today.