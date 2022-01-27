Can you beat Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in a weekend?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to launch on PlayStation 5 on January 28, and while many people out there will be excited to revisit the epic adventures of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, there will equally be as many people experiencing these games for the very first time.

As outlined in T3's review , Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is one handy package. Both are single-player action-adventures that solely rely on player progression, rather than any online components to roll credits.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End took me 14 hours to beat in my most recent playthrough, however, will likely take newcomers closer to 18 hours. A playthrough with the intention of 100% completing the game (and earning that coveted Platinum trophy) would range between 25 hours to 30 hours, depending on player skill. This would include all treasures, notes, difficulty settings and collectibles.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, meanwhile, is a much smaller game and perfect for playing through in one or two sittings. Many forget that it actually began as a DLC project for Uncharted 4, before developer Naughty Dog decided to expand upon it and make it into its own game. Thank Ganesh they did.

During my most recent playthrough of The Lost Legacy, I rolled credits in about seven hours. Again, any newcomers are more likely to spend somewhere between eight to 10 hours to reach the end. A 100% completion run will take players past the 15-hour mark.

So can you beat Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection in a weekend? Well, yes you can, as long as you're not planning on 100% the game and not planning on doing anything else during that time. The Lost Legacy can easily be beaten in a day and would be my recommendation as a good starting place. It's also worth saying that these games are meant to be enjoyed at a gradual pace and you would only be doing yourself a disservice if you rushed through.