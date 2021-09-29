A PS5 could be yours today… if you’re a BT customer… subject to certain conditions

Still searching for a PlayStation 5? Yes, it's a little bit of a minefield out there, as consumers desperately try to get their hands on Sony's latest games console in time for the biggest new releases; or dare we say, before the holidays. Well, for any BT customers, there's actually a workaround in place to secure a PS5 and, in theory, beat the bots,

BT operates a system where anyone that has an account set up with the company can claim a unique customer code, which can then be used to purchase a PS5 through the BT shop. To do this, first head to BT website and log in with your details. Under the Offer section of MyBT you should find a PlayStation 5 image and the option to redeem code.

After this, you will be taken to the BT Shop where you can purchase a PS5 (once in stock). The last set of codes were made available to customers on September 27th, offering PS5 consoles, as well as bundles containing PS5 consoles, controllers, charging stations and headsets.

You can only make a purchase through the website, not through the app or over the phone. From our own personal experience, the BT customer support line worker we spoke with (while lovely) had no idea what a customer code was and had never heard of this PS5 offer. So, the website really is the only option. It's also worth noting that it's set up on a first come first serve basis, so keep an eye out on social media and your email to not miss out.