PS5 restock: 5 quick tips to beat the bots and secure a console before Black Friday

PlayStation 5 consoles may have been on the market for coming up to a year in November, however, actually purchasing one and having the pleasure of playing Sony's latest games device is still something many people dream of. The whole ordeal of securing a PS5 console can be quite complicated process, requiring plenty of patience and persistence.

The good news is that every day we are finding out more and more information about upcoming shipments, as well as seeing big retailers drop stock at a moment's notice. Being prepared is one thing but sometimes the shopping gods are just not on your side.

To help prevent more disappointment, we've compiled five quick and easy tips to better your chances of making it all the way to the checkout and getting that sweet, sweet confirmation notice. Something to be aware of here is that these specific tips have been compiled from my time covering the official T3 PS5 stock tracker for the UK. That said, most of this advice is relatively universal.

Sign up for accounts

Yes, it may seem simple but sometimes simple can be successful. Whatever retailer you are thinking of purchasing from, make sure you already have an account with your payment details already saved. This can save you precious time and be the key difference in whether you make the purchase or not. On top of this, lots of sites have their own notification emails so sign up to as many as you possible.

Go for bundles

It's a tried and tested method. The majority of people will either immediately head for the standard PS5 console (disc) or the Digital Edition (discless), so to counteract this go for a bundle. While more expensive, these are basically full proof.

Game bundles that have sold out fastest from my experience consist of both Ghost of Tsushima and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, two massively popular games. If you want them, buy them separately.

Don't forget to check physical stores

While online is more often than not your best point of call, it's equally worth remembering that physical stores are always an option. Give your local retailer a quick call to see if they are expecting any shipments soon, or pop into a shop when passing on your commute to work.

Smyths Toys Superstores opened early on October 5th, allowing anyone to make a pre-order and avoid the queues. An added bonus is that you'll never see a bot in person.

Go mobile

Loading pages through a smartphone is generally quicker than browsers. The process is a lot more efficient as mobile apps skip sections you would find on web pages due to the screen limitation. Downloading any apps for retailers is another easy way to stay one step ahead of the competition.

Follow PS5 restock Twitter accounts

Social media is vital these days for a lot of things. It can be your best friend for grabbing a PS5 too if you utilise it correctly. There are a number of accounts definitely worth following, such as the hugely reliable PS5StockAlertUK account alongside T3's Twitter , where we often post links to restocks as and when they happen. Oh and make sure to turn on notifications to be informed right away.

As an added bonus for any US folk who have stumbled onto this article, I'd recommend TechRadar's Matt Swinder who constantly informs his followers on where to pick up a PS5.