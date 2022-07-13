Prime Day sex toys: shop cheap toys from LELO, Lovehoney, Durex and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day is a good time to buy a new smart speaker or pick up those noise-cancelling headphones you've had your eye on. But it can also be a great time to replenish your bedside drawer with gadgets of the more fun kind (for the avoidance of doubt, I'm talking about sex toys).

Amongst this year's best Prime Day deals, there are some seriously good cheap sex toy deals. The main sale worth checking out comes from Durex (opens in new tab), which has big price drops on its new range of sex toys, as well as massively discounted condoms and lube. Outside of that, there are a few decent sex toy price drops to shop, but to be honest it's a slog working your way through the weird knock-offs from brands you've never heard of, so you might have better luck heading off to Lovehoney, which has an up to 70% off sale right now (opens in new tab).

If you're shopping the Amazon Prime sale, you do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the deals, but you can still access them via the free 30-day trial. If it doesn't suit you, you can cancel during that period to avoid being charged. Sign up to Prime here (opens in new tab).

If you're new to this wonderful world, our general sex toy guide will walk you through the main categories so you can see what appeals. Or if you have a vague idea what you want but are looking for recommendations, our best Fleshlight, best vibrator and best dildo guides have some top picks.

(opens in new tab) Durex Intense Delight vibrating bullet: was £9.95, now £6.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Durex's vibrating bullet is compact and discreet, with a curvier shape than most bullet vibrators. There's a soft silicone surface, it's designed to operate quietly but deliver powerful vibrations, and it's 50% off for Prime Day. This is a classic toy, but comes extremely well reviewed, with a 4.3 average over 4k+ reviews.

(opens in new tab) LELO TOR 2 cock ring: was £89, now £34.67 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

LELO makes high-end, classy sex toys with a techy twist, and it's rather sombre looking cock ring is seriously discounted for Prime Day. It's made from stretchy silicone, has six different vibration patterns to explore, is waterproof and rechargeable too.

(opens in new tab) Durex Dual Head Rabbit Vibrator: was £49.99, now £25 at Amazon (save £24) (opens in new tab)

This rabbit vibrator from Durex has a fully flexible rabbit ear that can be adjusted up to 90 degrees to suit you. There are also dual action-motors for a blended orgasm, and it's waterproof and USB rechargeable.

(opens in new tab) Womanizer Starlet suction toy: was £59, now £45 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Head to Amazon for 24% off this suction toy, which delivers clitoral stimulation using just air vibrations. There are four levels of intensity to explore, and it's USB rechargeable too. It comes extremely well reviewed, with an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars over ~1,500 reviews.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Jessica Rabbit vibrator: was £39.99, now £19.99 at Lovehoney (save £20) (opens in new tab)

This isn't a Prime Day deal. Or rather it is, but it's cheaper at Lovehoney, so you should go there instead. As well as buzzing bunny ears, this rabbit vibrator has a rotating shaft for blended stimulation. It's completely waterproof, and you can explore three speeds and 7 vibration patterns. The blue and glam-rock glitter versions have 40% off right now.