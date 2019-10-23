Pre-Black Friday Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet deal delivers BIG saving

For those looking for the ideal Christmas gift for kids this year, then Black Friday has well and truly just come early. That's because Amazon has just dropped the price on its super popular all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, cutting a whole 30 per cent of its price.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is so good for children as not only does it come with best-in-class parental controls, but it also comes with a super hardy and protective case with kick-stand. It also comes with one year of Fire for Kids Unlimited, too, meaning that right out of the gate its users have access to thousands of top apps, games, audiobooks and videos.

Most importantly for parents, though, is that the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet also comes with a completely worry-free 2-year guarantee. If it breaks in that period Amazon will simply replace it for free.

It's a great first tablet and now, at this reduced price point, even easier to recommend than ever. You can view the full details of the deal below:

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet | was £99.99 | now £69.99

The all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet gets a really attractive £30 price slash here ahead of Black Friday, taking its cost from £99.99 down to only £69.99. This is the most popular kids tablet Amazon makes, offering a quality slate that features a bright 7-inch screen, 16GB of internal storage space, a kid-proof case with kick-stand, best-in-class parental controls, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. Four colours are available, and delivery is totally free.View Deal

If you like the idea of the Fire 7, but have an older child who you think would benefit from a larger screen, then we think it is also definitely worth checking out the Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets, as both of those models also currently have sweet discounts.

