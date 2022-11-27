Our favourite sex toy is the cheapest its ever been for Cyber Monday!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) may have come and gone but the sales fun is not over, as the best Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab) are officially kicking off tomorrow! If you want to bag some discounts on Christmas gifts before December, then the Cyber Monday sales is your best chance and why not spice up the festive season with cheap prices on the best sex toys (opens in new tab)?!

If you fancy some sexy treats for yourself, your partner or as a couple, you need to check out Lovehoney (opens in new tab). Right now, the Lovehoney Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale is still running and the best deal we’ve found at Lovehoney is on the We-Vibe Tango X. This popular toy which tops our list for the best vibrators (opens in new tab) is now 20% off at Lovehoney this weekend.

View the We-Vibe Tango X deal

Shop the Lovehoney Cyber Monday sale

Originally priced at £79.99, the We-Vibe Tango X is now just £63.99, saving you £16 (20%) on this premium sex toy for women. The We-Vibe Tango X is the best bullet vibrator on the market, and gained its popularity thanks to its 8 intensity levels and 7 vibration modes.

The We-Vibe Tango X is new and improved, with a smoother design, better controls and more power than ever before. It’s small but mighty and is the shape and size of a lipstick, so it’s discreet and easy to travel with – check out our golden rules for travelling with sex toys (opens in new tab). This bullet vibrator is also made from body-safe PC ABS thermoplastic and it’s waterproof so you can have fun with it in the bath or shower.

The We-Vibe Tango X is a bestseller so this 20% discount is well worth taking advantage of before this popular toy sells out. To view the We-Vibe Tango X deal at Lovehoney, click the link above. For more top picks, including male toys, lube and condoms, take a look at these 6 unmissable sex toy deals at Lovehoney (opens in new tab).

