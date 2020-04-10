Need hand sanitizer? Muc-Off is joining the fight to increase production

Muc-Off, which is well known for its bicycle and motorbike cleaning products, is turning its attention to fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

The British firm has outlined two short term goals and explained what it plans to do to meet those goals. Those goals are: Keep the business going with the team intact and take the fight to Covid-19 by supporting front line key workers in the NHS.

Muc-Off has diverted bottle supplies to help producers of sanitisers, while anti-bacterial moisturising creams (known as chamois cream, and normally used for saddle soreness) are being used as moisturisers for ITU nurses to help with chaffing caused by their face masks. Applying moisturising antibacterial chamois cream turned out to be a great first line of defence and so thousands of samples were dispatched to aid the teams.

The team at Muc-Off have also created a new range of anti-bacterial sanitisers and gels for personal, household and tech care. This new range will be available within three weeks.

Even the R&D team, who usually test chain lube efficiency, have turned their 3D printer to non-stop production of PPE faceguards for local hospitals. The business is also pledging to donate 100,000 anti-bac products to front line NHS workers as part of its project now dubbed “Anti-Bac Fight Back”.

10% of profits from its new range of anti-bac sanitisers & gels will be donated to the World Health Organisations Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Full details of the Muc-Off Anti-Bac Fight back programme can be found at Muc-Off's website.

Donate to the WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Donate to NHS Charities Together