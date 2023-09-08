Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing this high-tech wellness device

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the wellness industry, there are new techniques or products released every single day. We as humans do the same thing, always looking for a new breathing exercise to start or a better gym routine to take on. Whether you're a fan of the best essential oils or prefer sticking to fitness trackers, you have to admit that self-care is the way to go.

Well, recent photographs have shown that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to a bit of self-care as well. Only a few weeks ago, she was spotted in Montecito sporting a NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc. Also known as an anti-stress patch, the small circular device has seriously turned some heads. Have a look for yourself:

(Image credit: BACKGRID)

You may be wondering at this point how a sticker that small is supposed to help. Well, the NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc works by activating the parasympathetic nervous system, tapping into the body’s Pericardium Meridian with particular electromagnetic (EM) frequencies.

Let me break that down a little further. In other words, the discs are designed to slow down adrenaline and begin the relaxation process. You place one on the inside of your left wrist, known as your Pericardium-6 acupuncture point, before you start your session. The process then mimics your body’s normal transition to a peaceful and calm state of mind.

To get the full effect, you have to use the NuCalm app to select which session you want to follow. There are 6 in total:

Rescue pushes you into a deep restorative near-sleep state to jump start cellular regeneration, and turn off your body’s adrenal process so you can relax to the max.

DeepSleep sets the stage for a return to healthy, restorative sleep. Stop fighting with falling asleep, staying asleep, or long morning wake-ups, and experience firsthand the difference healthy sleep makes.

FlowState boosts creativity and productiveness with this series of 15-20 minute journeys that promote creativity, concentration, and deep productive focus.

PowerNap allows you to recover and recharge in as little as 20 minutes. Power Nap is the perfect tool to fight back against poor sleep, jet lag, the afternoon doldroms or get well rested and ready in the shortest time possible.

Focus helps you experience a level of focus and inspiration typically reserved for Tibetan Monks, Artists, and Philosophers. Focus lets you go deep without taking your frequency low enough to feel tired or too relaxed.

Ignite is your secret performance superpower. Used by Special forces and elite sports teams, IGNITE activates your senses and adrenal system, giving you the edge to win right in your pocket.

(Image credit: NuCalm)

It's also important to know that the discs aren't reusable and there is a paid subscription in place. You then receive your discs in the post, either monthly or yearly, depending on your subscription. However, it is stated that you can leave the disc on after your session, as there is said to be some residual benefits that will continue through the day.

There are also 5 different subscription plans you can choose from, with most priced at $29.99 (£24.02) per month or $299.99 (£240.26) for the year. Although, each plan allows you to access only a few of the channels, so you have to pick one that focuses on your specific needs.

In an interview with Hello, NuCalm's CEO Jim Poole explained that “NuCalm allows you to manage your mental state on demand without the need for drugs. From the deepest levels of sleep to the highest levels of intensity and everywhere in between. Using complex physics, mathematics, and algorithms in a software underneath music, NuCalm gently guides brain wave function. All you need is a mobile device and headphones.”

Whether or not the patch really eradicates all stress and anxiety is another question, but if Meghan is finding it useful, then it has to be worth looking into, right?

