McLaren Formula 1 fans will love these limited edition DEWALT power tools

With a focus on power and performance, DEWALT has collaborated with McLaren Formula 1 to launch limited edition co-branded power tools and storage products. Is this the strangest collaboration to come from 2023? Potentially, but if you’re a DIY expert and an F1 fan, this is the collection for you.

DEWALT is well known for its extensive range of power tools for both home DIY-ers and construction and manufacturing industries. The brand and its DCS355D2-GB cordless multi-tool currently sits at the top of T3’s best multi-tool guide and it features in our best cordless drill … so if you need to update your tool box this summer, DEWALT is the brand to go with.

The DEWALT brand is owned by Stanley Black & Decker, a worldwide tool manufacturer and the official tools and storage sponsor of McLaren Formula 1 team. To celebrate the racing season, both brands have partnered together to create a DEWALT tool collection that gives professionals and DIY enthusiasts access to high functioning, versatile and reliable solutions used by the McLaren F1 team.

The five-piece collection is designed to give more people access to tough tools that deliver optimal performance, just like the tools used by the McLaren F1 team to keep them powering around the track. As stated by Mark Woor, EMEA-ANZ Brand Marketing Director for DEWALT, “the world of F1 demands excellence and execution in a highly pressurised working environment, as does the job of construction professionals and tradespeople who work on tough job sites every day.”

The new DEWALT X McLaren F1 team collection features many of DEWALT’s best selling products with black, orange and silver colouring. Both brands have their logo displayed on the front and have been engineered to deliver F1 power.

(Image credit: DEWALT)

In the collection, there’s the 18V XR Brushless Hammer Drill Driver which is DEWALT’s latest and most powerful brushless 2 speed Hammer Drill. Measuring at 177mm, this compact drill delivers up to 90Nm of torque and delivers 50% more power with two G-Class POWERSTACK batteries. Next is the 18V XR Brushless Impact Driver, the smallest impact driver from DEWALT that still delivers an impressive amount of power in its compact body.

In addition to the separate tools, the DEWALT X McLaren F1 Team collection also has full kits and storage available, like the 18V XR Brushless Twin Kit. This twin kit features the hammer drill driver, impact driver, two POWERSTACK compact batteries, charger and kit box for expert application and storage.

The DEWALT X McLaren F1 Team 3 in 1 TSTAK Tower is another great storage solution that protects all your tools and accessories in its three-layer polypropylene construction with carrying handles and wheels. The last product in the collection is the DEWALT X McLaren F1 Team Pro Backpack which is designed for storing and transporting tools, and can act as a fun merchandise piece.