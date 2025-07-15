Tesco launches surprise portable air conditioner deal after Prime Day ends

As someone who was heavily tracking what everyone was buying during Prime Day last week, I cannot even begin to describe how fast the best portable air conditioners were flying off the shelves. It was pretty crazy – but totally understandable with how hot it’s been.

However, with the heatwave set to make a return in just a few weeks, the need for a decent air conditioner isn’t going anywhere. So even though Prime Day is behind us, I went hunting for another solid deal, and surprisingly, I found one at Tesco.

Tesco has just added the Igenix IG9909WIFI 3-in-1 Portable Smart Air Conditioner to its Clubcard discounts, knocking £30 off for Clubcard holders. Take a look below:

This 9000 BTU unit is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms and blends style with practicality. Whether it’s your living room, office or conservatory, this air conditioner fits in without being an eyesore.

It's also more than just a cooler – it’s a 3-in-1 device offering fan, cooling, and dehumidifying modes, so you can stay comfortable no matter how unpredictable the summer gets.