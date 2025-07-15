Tesco launches surprise portable air conditioner deal after Prime Day ends
The heat is set to return in a few weeks!
As someone who was heavily tracking what everyone was buying during Prime Day last week, I cannot even begin to describe how fast the best portable air conditioners were flying off the shelves. It was pretty crazy – but totally understandable with how hot it’s been.
However, with the heatwave set to make a return in just a few weeks, the need for a decent air conditioner isn’t going anywhere. So even though Prime Day is behind us, I went hunting for another solid deal, and surprisingly, I found one at Tesco.
Tesco has just added the Igenix IG9909WIFI 3-in-1 Portable Smart Air Conditioner to its Clubcard discounts, knocking £30 off for Clubcard holders. Take a look below:
Grab yours now before the heatwave returns – which it will!
This 9000 BTU unit is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms and blends style with practicality. Whether it’s your living room, office or conservatory, this air conditioner fits in without being an eyesore.
It's also more than just a cooler – it’s a 3-in-1 device offering fan, cooling, and dehumidifying modes, so you can stay comfortable no matter how unpredictable the summer gets.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
