Lovehoney’s new vibrators make travelling with sex toys easier than ever before

Sexual happiness brand, Lovehoney has just launched its new Beautiful Vibes collection. Featuring four clitoral vibrators, the new toys come in bright eye-catching colours, but their petite size and discreet packaging make them easier to travel with than ever before.

Lovehoney is best known for designing and manufacturing the best sex toys on the market, and the brand is already having a successful 2024. At the beginning of the year, Lovehoney expanded its bestselling Rose collection with the launch of its Lovehoney Heartbeat Clitoral Suction Stimulator , just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The most recent announcement from Lovehoney is the Beautiful Vibes collection which has travel at the forefront of its designs. We’ve all seen those cringe-inducing videos of people having their bags searched at airport security, only for the guards to find and display a rather big and outrageous looking sex toy!

But Lovehoney is looking to change that with its four new vibrators , each with exclusive shapes and compact sizes. Sitting at 110mm in height, each vibrator in the Beautiful Vibes collection is ergonomic, discreet and has a sculptural design for targeted clitoral stimulation. The new vibrators also come with a magnetic charging case with a travel lock so you won’t get caught out at the airport again (hopefully, anyway!).

There are four gender-neutral vibrators available in the Beautiful Vibes range, each with a different shape and colour. First, the Lovehoney Secret Wonder comes in a light blue shade and is in the shape of a mini wand. The wand design fits neatly in the palm of the hand and the head of the toy is bigger and rounder than the ‘handle’, which is better targeted towards clitoral pleasure.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

Next, the Lovehoney Tongue Teaser comes in a bright orange colour and is in the shape of a tongue, purposefully done so to mimic the sensations of oral sex. The third product in the collection is the pink Lovehoney Pleasure Point that focuses on external sweet spots and erogenous zones, thanks to its intense vibrations and uniquely shaped tip. Finally, the Lovehoney Pleasure Trip looks similar to the Tongue Teaser but has a pretty purple hue and a more delicately pointed tip.

All the toys in the Beautiful Vibes collection have four speeds and six patterns to play with, and are made of high quality silicone. Depending on what you like in the bedroom, you can find the perfect shape for you, and at £69.99 each, you can even buy the whole collection at an affordable price.