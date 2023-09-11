Lovehoney launches new sex toy advent calendars for Christmas 2023

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sexual wellness and happiness brand, Lovehoney has launched its new range of sexy advent calendars for Christmas 2023. Featuring its most popular and best selling sex toys, Lovehoney’s new advent calendars promise to spice up your relationship and your solo play for the festive season.

For those new to Lovehoney, it’s one of the best sex toy manufacturers on the market, and a go-to destination for sexy erotic gifts for yourself, your partner and your relationship. Every year, Lovehoney releases new editions of its sell-out advent calendars, and when we say ‘sell-out’, we really mean it! Lovehoney tends to launch its advent calendars towards the end of summer, as everyone wants to get their hands on them in time for December… so if you want one, you’ll need to be quick!

This year, Lovehoney is launching not one, not two but three special edition advent calendars. Its main advent calendar has a full 24 days of toys, games and other gifts, but if you’d prefer something shorter, the other two editions are just 12 days.

The first advent calendar that Lovehoney is launching is the Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Calendar . Designed for couple’s play, this advent calendar is something both you and your partner can enjoy together. In collaboration with Womanizer, this 24-day calendar features a huge array of sex toys, bondage, games and other sexy essentials.

The spotlight product in the Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Calendar is the Womanizer Classic 2. Rated as one of the best vibrators you can buy, the Womanizer Classic 2 uses patented Pleasure Air Technology for powerful clitoral stimulation. It has plenty of settings and patterns to play with, and you can use it on your own or with your other half.

Alongside the Womanizer Classic 2, the Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Calendar features bullet vibrators, including the new Lovehoney Mini Wand Vibrator, massage oils, strokers, cock rings, butt plugs and other fun toys and games. The entire calendar’s contents is worth over £425, with the Womanizer Classic 2 costing £119.99 on its own, but Lovehoney is offering its Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Calendar for just £150.

Image 1 of 2 Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Calendar (Image credit: Lovehoney) Lovehoney Rose Calendar (Image credit: Lovehoney)

The second advent calendar is the Lovehoney Rose Calendar . Lovehoney launched its Rose collection on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, and its Rose-themed vibrators and clitoral suction stimulators have been a hit ever since (see our Lovehoney Fantasy Rose review for more details).

In this 12-day calendar, you can find the best selling Lovehoney Rose sex toy, and other toys that vulva owners will love, like the best dildos , massagers and other games and essentials. Unsurprisingly, the calendar is rose themed, so most toys will come in a hot red colour. The Lovehoney Rose Calendar is worth over £200 but it’s up for grabs for just £100.

Finally, the third and last advent calendar Lovehoney is releasing is the Lovehoney Romance Calendar. Following the initial launch of the two advent calendars above, Lovehoney is set to release this third special edition in October 2023 for £100. The Lovehoney Romance Calendar is a 12-day couple’s calendar that features a Mini Dream Wand Vibrator as its main product. The advent calendar comes with fun travel-friendly toys for both men and women to play with, together or alone.