Lovehoney launches its sell-out sex toy advent calendars to spice up Christmas

Looking to spice up your sex life? It might be too early to talk about the festive season, but sexual happiness brand, Lovehoney (opens in new tab) has launched its sex toy advent calendars for Christmas 2022.

As one of the best sex toy (opens in new tab) manufacturers in the world, Lovehoney is your go-to destination for sexy and erotic gifts. This year, Lovehoney has released not one, not two but FOUR sex-themed advent calendars for shoppers to treat themselves to.

While you might be thinking “why are you telling us this now when December is months away?!” Well, Lovehoney’s advent calendars are insanely popular and sell-out quickly every year. So, if you want to get your hands on one of these sexy advent calendars, you’re going to need to act fast!

The standout calendar from this year’s release is the Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar (opens in new tab). This limited edition calendar has 24 gifts that are carefully put together and “choreographed by experts to build up erotic tension for a fantastic finale on Christmas Eve”.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

This 24-piece advent calendar features popular toys for both men and women to use separately or together. In this advent calendar, you’ll find strokers, rings, vibrators, dildos, butt plugs, blindfolds, massage oil, card games, handcuffs and other fun toys.

The Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar is worth £370+ but Lovehoney is offering it for just £140. We anticipate that this particular calendar will sell out super quickly so make sure you get your hands on it if you like what you see.

While the couple’s sex toy advent calendar is our top choice, Lovehoney hasn’t stopped there and is also offering the Lovehoney x Womanizer 12 Days of Play (opens in new tab) for her and the Lovehoney x Blowmotion 12 Days of Play (opens in new tab) for him. Both are worth over £200 but are available for £95 each.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

The Lovehoney x Womanizer 12 Days of Play is designed for vulva owners who fancy some shared or solo sessions. There’s tons of fun to be had with this calendar and can be a fun gift to yourself or to give to your other half. The highlight of this calendar is the Womanizer Starlet 3 which has multiple intensity levels and uses Patented Pleasure Air technology for intense play.

Similarly, the Lovehoney x Blowmotion 12 Days of Play has 12 of the best sex toys for men (opens in new tab) to play with, from strokers to vibrators. The main attraction to this calendar is the Blowmotion Real Feel which we rated highly in our Blowmotion Real Feel Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator review (opens in new tab).

If you’re more of a lingerie fan, Lovehoney’s thought of you too, with its launch of the Lovehoney 7 Nights of Temptation Lingerie (opens in new tab). This lingerie advent calendar features 7 sheer mesh lingerie pieces and accessories, and there are a range of sizes available, from 8 - 28. This advent calendar is worth over £100 but Lovehoney is offering this set for just £65.

Yes, it’s early to be thinking about Christmas, but the Lovehoney advent calendars sell out so quickly. This year, why not set aside the chocolate and spice up your Christmas with sexy treats for you and your partner… or just for yourself!

For money off your Lovehoney order, check out these Lovehoney discount codes (opens in new tab) and have a look at the best Lovehoney deals (opens in new tab) for cheap sex toys all year round.