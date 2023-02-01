Samsung Galaxy S23 live blog: follow our Galaxy Unpacked coverage for S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra reveal

Refresh

More power! (Image credit: Qualcomm ) It was back in November 2022 when Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform to the world (I was there in person at Snapdragon Summit), a little earlier than in previous years. So it'll perhaps not be a big surprise that it's expected to feature in every Samsung Galaxy S23 model, from S23 to S23 Plus to S23 Ultra. But not only that, it's expected to be the chip used worldwide, as Samsung has signed a long-term agreement with Qualcomm regarding using its chips. That likely means no Samsung Exynos version anywhere in the world. Why does Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 matter? You can expect in the region of a 35%+ compute and graphics boost, which ought to make the S23 series the most powerful phones on the planet when they're revealed. Great for gaming, great for everyday tasks, all of which sounds good to me.

Colour me excited (Image credit: Evan Blass / EVLeaks) Trends come and go, which is why year on year you'll always see a new colour palette when it comes to mobile phones. Well, except for black. Can't beat trusty ol' black, eh? For the Galaxy S23 series it's thought that there will be four colours total. A leak from Evan Blass, image above, certainly corroborates that thinking. And it would seem this year's palette is all about subtle. You might even say subdued. The black, cream, green and I'm gonna say 'lilac' don't have that hyper hue of handsets of earlier years, and I'm perhaps surprised there's no extra special finish. Even the Galaxy S22 series had more than four colour options, so it seems Samsung is cutting back the range for 2023...

A major camera upgrade? (Image credit: SmartPrix) With regards to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in particular it's the camera that's expected to obtain the biggest change by featuring a 200-megapixel sensor. That's a first for Samsung. While the company has indeed created such sensor resolutions before, none have ended up in a Galaxy device as yet. It was another Ultra, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, that first achieved that accolade. However, while the S23 Ultra's resolution is expected to jump for the main camera, rumours suggest that everything else remains the same. So the lower-res 10MP sensors for the 10x zoom and 10MP for the 3x portrait lens won't see any changes. I was hoping for more refined zoom potential over higher-resolution processing really, so let's see...

How much?! (Image credit: 91mobiles) Back to these phones for a moment though. It's 2023 and, as everyone will have no doubt noticed, the cost of living has risen. So, too, has the cost of many products. And if European price leaks are anything to go by then the Galaxy S23 series is going to rather a lot pricier than its Galaxy S22 series equivalents. How much are we talking here? We don't know for sure, but German pricing leaked last week starts at €949 for the base Galaxy S23, €1,199 for the S23 Plus and €1,399 for the S23 Ultra. That's roughly £835 / £1,055 / £1,230 compared to the £799 / £949 / £1,149 launch price of the equivalent S22 models. Being that we have the wonderfully difficult British Pound Sterling to use here in ol' Blighty, I suspect the actual prices in GBP will be even more, just to add a bit of a sting. Yes, inflation is real, but if the Galaxy S23 series isn't that different to its predecessor then it begs the question: is it worth it and will anybody be willing to pay?

It's not just phones! (Image credit: MySmartPrice) Wait, what – there are Samsung Galaxy laptops too? That's the expectation. As posted on T3.com five days ago, renders of Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra had appeared. Samsung has long been in the laptops game, of course, it's just it ceased selling such products in the UK in 2014 and was on hiatus until around three years ago. Now trying to make a name for itself again in the laptops space, launching this apparent trio of machines is clearly a big deal for its 2023 plans. While Samsung has explored Qualcomm collaborations for certain laptops, the new Galaxy Book 3 Pro / Ultra models will apparently house Intel hardware for a full-blown Windows experience. Right up to the high-end, it would seem, with Samsung looking to compete with Apple's latest M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro models in its own way.