How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025 and what to expect during the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch

A new year, a new Samsung launch event – Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is almost upon us, so we'll finally get to see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
And while there have been plenty of leaks and rumours in the last few months, there's nothing like getting the official details from the horse's mouth, so to speak. We might even be treated to a surprise or two.
Here then is everything you need to know about the event, including what we think will be announced.
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of 2025 will take place in San Jose, California on Wednesday 22 January 2025.
We hope to host it right here on T3 closer the time, for you to watch live.
Alternatively, the event should also be available on Samsung.com, as well the Samsung Newsroom, and its YouTube channel.
What time does the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch start?
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will kick off at 10am PST. That’s the local time zone over in California.
For the start time wherever you are in the world, check out the list below:
- US West Coast: 10:00 PST
- US East Coast: 13:00 EST
- UK: 18:00 GMT
- Central Europe: 19:00 CET
- India (New Delhi): 23:30 IST
- China (Beijing): 02:00 CST (23 Jan)
- Japan (Tokyo): 03:00 JST (23 Jan)
- South Korea (Seoul): 03:00 KST (23 Jan)
- Australia (Sydney): 05:00 AEDT (23 Jan)
What to expect
Samsung has confirmed that it'll launch its new Galaxy phones during the event, but hasn't specified anything more than that.
It'll also "unveil a new chapter in mobile AI" and we fully expect it to focus heavily on the new Galaxy AI features coming with One UI 7 (which should launch on older handsets soon, too).
We are pretty sure that we'll be seeing the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra launched during Unpacked, but there might be something else too – in the form of a tease, perhaps?
The invite for the event shows the Galaxy AI logo cleverly made using the corners of four unannounced phones – four! With only three handsets expected to be launched, that leaves another unaccounted for.
It has been rumoured that a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim model could be the mystery additional phone, but that's not tipped for launch itself. Instead, claims are that it will follow at a later date although Samsung might tease the device at the end of the show, much like it did the Galaxy Ring last year.
It is also rumoured that Samsung could tease Project Moohan, too. The Apple Vision Pro-like headset has been officially confirmed already, as part of a Qualcomm event at the end of last year, but we might find out a bit more.
Well just have to watch until the end to find out.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
