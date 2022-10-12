Live

Prime Day live blog – finding all the best deals this side of Black Friday

Amazon's Prime Day Early Access Sale is now on day 2, and it's delivering Black Friday price cuts

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Welcome to Amazon Prime Day. It‘s the second and final day of what Amazon are calling the Prime Early Access Sale – snappy title, huh? Think of it as the start of the Black Friday deals and sales season, and your first chance to snap up some pre-Christmas savings. As usual, there’s offers on coffee machines, air fryers, SSDs, laptops, some rare console deals and everything else you could conceivably want. Oh, and Amazon devices of course. If you’re after an Echo speaker or Fire TV streamer or Ring security system, today is a good day to get stuck in. 

The Prime Day Early Access Sale runs  until 11.59pm on Wednesday 12th October. Only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of these deals, but don’t worry; it’s not an exclusive club. If you're not already a member, you can always sign up to a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Prime Day Amazon devices deals

Prime Day best deals on tech and home gear

Amazon may well largely see Prime Day as a great time to flog Kindle, Fire and Echo devices but the savings don't end there by any means. Here's our pick of the best tech and home deals we've found so far from brands owned by people other than Jeff Bezos…

Nintendo Switch OLED deal detected!

Switch OLED Lego Harry Potter Amazon Prime Day deal

Do you like video games, Lego and Harry Potter? Then you'll love this deal. Right now, until midnight at the latest, you can get a Nintendo Switch OLED in the colour of your choice* with the game Lego Harry Potter thrown in, for just £300. The console on its own is usually £310, so that's a good deal for most people and a great deal, so long as you like Harry Potter or Lego or preferably both.

*So long as your choice is white or blue and red

Well hello, Halo

Xbox Amazon Prime Day deal

There are plenty of game and DVD deals on for Amazon Prime Day but a lot of them are a little bit shit (opens in new tab). Not this one however: Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, yours for just £15. Take on the Covenant and new and deadly foes as Master Chef, the big, future warrior who's excellent at cooking. Oh wait, he's actually called Master Chief, my mistake.

Time for a coffee break

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine

Rob Jones has been scouring the virtual shelves of Amazon Prime Day and has found the very cheapest cheap coffee machine deals of Amazon Prime Day. It's quality stuff, mind. Top of the list is Nespresso Vertuo Plus. This turns up on sale so frequently, I rather doubt anyone has ever paid full price for it – and if they have, well, they're idiots. Nonetheless, it's an excellent machine. There are also espresso machines and filter/pour over machines, including one with a grab and go cup that costs just £21 (opens in new tab)

Shark vac price attack

Shark cylinder vac deal

Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner (opens in new tab): can be used by both men and women

Shark vacuum cleaners are always on sale, but that's no reason to turn your nose up at a Shark bargain, and this is a particularly good one. The brand's top-rated cylinder vacuum cleaner is half price right now. With Shark's patented anti hair wrap tech, it's great for pet owners, hippies, and anyone else with long hair. There's also a 'Flexology' tube for cleaning under furniture, three cleaning modes and a five-year warranty as standard. Amazon users rate it 4.3 stars out of 5 on average. Pretty good!

Let's get physical

fitness deals

(Image credit: bowflex)

Matt Kollat, T3's man with the chin-up bar, has 'worked out' what the best fitness deals of Amazon Prime Day are. Worked out. You see? 

From a Nordic track treadmill (opens in new tab) that's £200 off to a cheap Bowflex (opens in new tab), there's a fitness aid for every body. 

This deal will make your hair fall out! 

Amazon Prime Day Early Access sale, Philips Lumea IPL Prestige deal

In a good way though!

IPL machines are great for removing unwanted hair. I used one on my head and now it doesn't grow back: result. If you also want to remove unwanted hair via blasting it with a laser from a kind of depillatory 'ray gun', you're in luck on Amazon Prime Day, because the price has plunged on one of Philips' finest IPL devices – it's now at its lowest ever price!

If you are old-fashioned and prefer to remove hair with a sharp blade instead of with light, Philips and Braun have umpteen deals going on razors, shavers, beard trimmers and so forth. Phew. Things were looking hairy for a moment there, but now everything is going smoothly.

Crack the code – the discount code

One way to turn every day into Amazon Prime Day is to use an Amazon discount code. Bethan Girder-Maslen and her team of helpful bots have put together an exhaustive list of Amazon voucher codes to help you save money and live you best life. Why, they're the best codes since Da Vinci's! 

Air fryer deals are back, back, back

Tefal air fryer

Mic check. Hello? Sorry this live blog hasn't been very 'live' this morning, we had some technical issues, now resolved. Now, here at T3, all we ever think about is air fryers. And we know that you, the population of the world, feel the same. The Prime Day air fry deals in the UK are a little disappointing, but T3's resident little chef Rob Jones has one particular air fryer bargain in his sights – it's a Tefal that stirs your food for you and knows when it's ready to serve. The only human input required is to push the odd button, and then eat the results.

Also at a great price is this Instant Pot, which works as both a pressure cooker, slow cooker, oven, yogurt maker etc and etc and an air fryer. At just £130, that is a whole lot of cookin' for not a lot of spendin' money. Instant Pots are always really well made, too. 

Oral B brush heads

This will make you smile

One of the downsides of an electric toothbrush is that the replacement brush heads can be pretty pricey, so any chance to buy them at a discount is good news. Right now you can bulk buy 10 Oral B brush heads for £21.99 (opens in new tab) – that's a 49% saving on the list price and brings them down to the price of a regular toothbrush. It might not be the sexiest deal today but it's a good money saver. 

Browse all oral care products in the Amazon sale (opens in new tab)

Hisense washing machine

In a spin

Welcome to day two of the Amazon Sale – sorry, Prime Early Access Sale. Remember deals will only last until midnight, so if you have items sat in your basket, make sure you checkout before then. 

Did you know Amazon sell washing machines? Well, they do and there's discounts to be had on them as well. This Hisense 8KG front-loading washing machine is 27% off (opens in new tab), now £313.65 down from £429.99. 

Browse all home appliances in the Amazon sale

I'll get my coat

Waterproof jacket deals

Bit murky out, innit? Luckily, Pat Kinsella has assembled a guide to the best waterproof jacket and coat deals of this rainy and cold Prime Day. From North Face to Jack Wolfskin, there's an anorak to suit every occasion, a cagoule for every cause and a Souwester to wear everywhere. 

The best Nintendo Switch game deal of the day

Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Legends Arceus T3 deal

Matt Forde has a great Switch OLED deal for you. For a trifling £299, you can pick up the console and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. That is no mean feat, since the console on its own usually costs £310. It's highly unlikely we'll see a better deal than this before Black Friday or indeed, before Christmas. This isn't the only Nintendo Switch deal out there right now though. Check this out. 

Good news! You can get two Nintendo games for just £20!

Not quite so good news! The games in question are Rayman Legends and Immortals: Fenyx Rising! Cheap deal, though. 

Smyths Toys has a similar offering. The choice of games is larger, meaning you can pick from Rayman Legends, Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Risk: Global Domination, Trivial Pursuit and Wheel of Fortune. Come on, it's only 20 quid, don't look at me like that.

Cheap booze and sex

Spirits on Amazon Prime

Two of the first things most people think of when a sale is on are cheap booze and cheap sex toys. Or is that just me? Anyway, you can tuck into both right now, courtesy of Mat Gallagher's guide to the best cheap spirits of Prime Day. There's also our run-down of the best adult pleasure implement deals, courtesy of Emily Cox. 

Buying up a load of cheap but high quality spirits now will save you plenty when Christmas parties start, while stocking up on cut-price sex toys now will be very useful for those other parties. You know what I'm talking about. 

Nintendo Switch OLED mega deal!

Nintendo Switch OLED with Lego Harry Potter

