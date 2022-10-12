Prime Day live blog – finding all the best deals this side of Black Friday

Refresh

Nintendo Switch OLED deal detected! (Image credit: Nintendo) Do you like video games, Lego and Harry Potter? Then you'll love this deal. Right now, until midnight at the latest, you can get a Nintendo Switch OLED in the colour of your choice* with the game Lego Harry Potter thrown in, for just £300. The console on its own is usually £310, so that's a good deal for most people and a great deal, so long as you like Harry Potter or Lego or preferably both. *So long as your choice is white or blue and red Get Nintendo Switch OLED in white with Lego Harry Potter for just £300 (opens in new tab)



Get Nintendo Switch OLED in neon blue and red with Lego Harry Potter for just £300 (opens in new tab)

Well hello, Halo (Image credit: Microsoft) There are plenty of game and DVD deals on for Amazon Prime Day but a lot of them are a little bit shit (opens in new tab). Not this one however: Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, yours for just £15. Take on the Covenant and new and deadly foes as Master Chef, the big, future warrior who's excellent at cooking. Oh wait, he's actually called Master Chief, my mistake. Get Halo: Infinite for just £15 now! (opens in new tab)

Shark vac price attack Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner (opens in new tab): can be used by both men and women (Image credit: Shark) Shark vacuum cleaners are always on sale, but that's no reason to turn your nose up at a Shark bargain, and this is a particularly good one. The brand's top-rated cylinder vacuum cleaner is half price right now. With Shark's patented anti hair wrap tech, it's great for pet owners, hippies, and anyone else with long hair. There's also a 'Flexology' tube for cleaning under furniture, three cleaning modes and a five-year warranty as standard. Amazon users rate it 4.3 stars out of 5 on average. Pretty good! Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap was £300 now £150 (opens in new tab) – half price!

This deal will make your hair fall out! In a good way though! (Image credit: Amazon) IPL machines are great for removing unwanted hair. I used one on my head and now it doesn't grow back: result. If you also want to remove unwanted hair via blasting it with a laser from a kind of depillatory 'ray gun', you're in luck on Amazon Prime Day, because the price has plunged on one of Philips' finest IPL devices – it's now at its lowest ever price! If you are old-fashioned and prefer to remove hair with a sharp blade instead of with light, Philips and Braun have umpteen deals going on razors, shavers, beard trimmers and so forth. Phew. Things were looking hairy for a moment there, but now everything is going smoothly. Philips Lumea was £400 , now £250 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Air fryer deals are back, back, back (Image credit: Tefal) Mic check. Hello? Sorry this live blog hasn't been very 'live' this morning, we had some technical issues, now resolved. Now, here at T3, all we ever think about is air fryers. And we know that you, the population of the world, feel the same. The Prime Day air fry deals in the UK are a little disappointing, but T3's resident little chef Rob Jones has one particular air fryer bargain in his sights – it's a Tefal that stirs your food for you and knows when it's ready to serve. The only human input required is to push the odd button, and then eat the results. Also at a great price is this Instant Pot, which works as both a pressure cooker, slow cooker, oven, yogurt maker etc and etc and an air fryer. At just £130, that is a whole lot of cookin' for not a lot of spendin' money. Instant Pots are always really well made, too. Tefal ActiFry Genius+ £219.99 £123.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer: £189.99 £129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon) This will make you smile One of the downsides of an electric toothbrush is that the replacement brush heads can be pretty pricey, so any chance to buy them at a discount is good news. Right now you can bulk buy 10 Oral B brush heads for £21.99 (opens in new tab) – that's a 49% saving on the list price and brings them down to the price of a regular toothbrush. It might not be the sexiest deal today but it's a good money saver. Browse all oral care products in the Amazon sale (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon) In a spin Welcome to day two of the Amazon Sale – sorry, Prime Early Access Sale. Remember deals will only last until midnight, so if you have items sat in your basket, make sure you checkout before then. Did you know Amazon sell washing machines? Well, they do and there's discounts to be had on them as well. This Hisense 8KG front-loading washing machine is 27% off (opens in new tab), now £313.65 down from £429.99. Browse all home appliances in the Amazon sale

I'll get my coat (Image credit: Berghaus) Bit murky out, innit? Luckily, Pat Kinsella has assembled a guide to the best waterproof jacket and coat deals of this rainy and cold Prime Day. From North Face to Jack Wolfskin, there's an anorak to suit every occasion, a cagoule for every cause and a Souwester to wear everywhere. Buy Jack Wolfskin Eagle Peak 2 for £72 (opens in new tab) – better than half price!

The best Nintendo Switch game deal of the day (Image credit: Nintendo / Amazon / Future) Matt Forde has a great Switch OLED deal for you. For a trifling £299, you can pick up the console and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. That is no mean feat, since the console on its own usually costs £310. It's highly unlikely we'll see a better deal than this before Black Friday or indeed, before Christmas. This isn't the only Nintendo Switch deal out there right now though. Check this out. Good news! You can get two Nintendo games for just £20! Not quite so good news! The games in question are Rayman Legends and Immortals: Fenyx Rising! Cheap deal, though. Smyths Toys has a similar offering. The choice of games is larger, meaning you can pick from Rayman Legends, Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Risk: Global Domination, Trivial Pursuit and Wheel of Fortune. Come on, it's only 20 quid, don't look at me like that. Snap up this Nintendo Switch + Pokémon bundle now for just £299 (opens in new tab)

Cheap booze and sex (Image credit: Future) Two of the first things most people think of when a sale is on are cheap booze and cheap sex toys. Or is that just me? Anyway, you can tuck into both right now, courtesy of Mat Gallagher's guide to the best cheap spirits of Prime Day. There's also our run-down of the best adult pleasure implement deals, courtesy of Emily Cox. Buying up a load of cheap but high quality spirits now will save you plenty when Christmas parties start, while stocking up on cut-price sex toys now will be very useful for those other parties. You know what I'm talking about. Bushmills 10-year-old single malt: £35.50 £24.15 at Amazon

£24.15 at Amazon The Kraken Black Spiced Rum (1L): £33.50 £25.80 at Amazon



