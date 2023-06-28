Amazon Prime Day 2023: the best deals on T3 five-star rated tech

What bargains can we expect on the best products this coming Prime Day?

T3 five-star rated tech
This year's Amazon Prime Day will take place across 11th and 12th July 2023 and that means there are big bargains ahead on hundreds of products. Not all of them will be the best amongst the best though, and that's why we're singling out the cream of the crop.

Here at T3, we review hundreds of products every year, so we've pulled out some of the best deals on those that have really impressed us in the past. Every single one of the devices on this list received a 5-star rating from our hugely experience team of experts.

And, what's more, the deals are coming early. So, we've already started to give you a heads up on the biggest bargains available on the top-notch devices and products that we've found so far.

Early Prime Day 5-Star headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4:  £350

Sony WH-1000XM4: £350 £237.88 at Amazon
The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ears are 32% cheaper than usual, so while there's a new generation of them out there, these headphones are still the bees knees. They sound excellent, the ANC does a fantastic job and you get tonnes of handy extra features.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700:  £349.95

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £179.99 at Amazon
Offering up both style and substance, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have never been this cheap. They're undoubtedly some of the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world, and they even have Alexa built-in.

Early Prime Day 5-star phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:  £419.99

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: £419.99 £199 at Amazon
If you're after a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, but you're not keen on spending loads of cash then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a great alternative to the flagships - especially at this bargain price. Standout features include its 120Hz display, solid camera and premium specs.

Oppo Find X3 Pro:  £1099

Oppo Find X3 Pro: £1099 £450.50 at Amazon
When you're buying a new smartphone, sometimes opting for an older generation is the best way to save money but still get all the trimmings. The Oppo Find X3 Pro was released in 2021 but it's still an incredible flagship that impressed us in just about every department.

Early Prime Day 5-star smart home deals

Philips Hue White &amp; Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack [B22]:  £84.99

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack [B22]: £84.99 £72.25 at Amazon
The Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulbs let you transform any light fitting into a smart light that you can control through an app on your phone or if you have a smart speaker, using your voice. Philips Hue is as good as smart lights get.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance LED Smart Lightstrip [2m + 1m Extension]:  £105.45

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance LED Smart Lightstrip [2m + 1m Extension]: £105.45 £89.98 at Amazon
Save 14% on this smart lighting strip, it'll be great for adding coloured accents to your furniture, you can also lay it across a shelf or along the skirting board - it'll make a world of difference to the look of a room. 

Early Prime Day 5-star gaming deals

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense:  £129.99

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense: £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon
Perhaps the most immersive gaming headset that money can buy, the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense has had its price slashed by 23%. Thanks to haptic feedback, you don't just hear the game, you feel it too. Pair that with impressive sound quality and you're onto a winner.

Razer DeathAdder V2:  £69.99

Razer DeathAdder V2: £69.99 £37.49 at Amazon
The Razer DeathAdder V2 is one of the best gaming mice for most people. It ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to its switches, response time and configuration software. You'll be able to game for hours on end as well thanks to its comfortable shape.

Razer Huntsman V2:  £249.99

Razer Huntsman V2: £249.99 £174.97 at Amazon
If you're after a decent deal on a mechanical gaming keyboard then check out the Razer Huntsman V2. A premium keyboard with an understated and modern design, the speed of its typing performance is its crowning glory.

What to expect from Prime Day 5-star product deals 2023

The annual summer Prime Day sales are both exciting and intimidating, considering that 100s of products will be available with major discounts - how do you find the best deals?

Thankfully, that's where we come in and we'll be bringing all manner of our favourite bargains across the multiple categories, including best Prime Day TV deals, best Prime Day smart home deals, best Prime Day laptop deals, and even best Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals.

In terms of the top-rated products, we fully expect Amazon's own devices to be super cheap. That includes the likes of the Echo Show, Kindle, and Fire TV sticks, but also smart security devices, such as the Ring Video Doorbell and cameras by Blink.

There will be plenty of four-star products too - which are still excellent in their own rights. That includes the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, which is actually already knocked down in price prior to the main sales starting.

There's one thing to remember though, the Prime Day sales are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You will need to subscribe if you want access to the best prices.

That doesn't mean you have to shell out full whack though, as new members get a month's trial period for free. So, if you sign up now you will be able to take full advantage of the sales and, should you not wish to continue receiving the wealth of other benefits, you can always cancel before the first payment is due.

Whichever way you fancy, this year's Prime Day looks set to be a good'un.

