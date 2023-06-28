Amazon Prime Day 2023: the best deals on T3 five-star rated tech

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This year's Amazon Prime Day will take place across 11th and 12th July 2023 and that means there are big bargains ahead on hundreds of products. Not all of them will be the best amongst the best though, and that's why we're singling out the cream of the crop.

Here at T3, we review hundreds of products every year, so we've pulled out some of the best deals on those that have really impressed us in the past. Every single one of the devices on this list received a 5-star rating from our hugely experience team of experts.

And, what's more, the deals are coming early. So, we've already started to give you a heads up on the biggest bargains available on the top-notch devices and products that we've found so far.

Early Prime Day 5-Star headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: £350 £237.88 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ears are 32% cheaper than usual, so while there's a new generation of them out there, these headphones are still the bees knees. They sound excellent, the ANC does a fantastic job and you get tonnes of handy extra features.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £179.99 at Amazon

Offering up both style and substance, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have never been this cheap. They're undoubtedly some of the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world, and they even have Alexa built-in.

Read our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review

Early Prime Day 5-star phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: £419.99 £199 at Amazon

If you're after a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, but you're not keen on spending loads of cash then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a great alternative to the flagships - especially at this bargain price. Standout features include its 120Hz display, solid camera and premium specs.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review

Oppo Find X3 Pro: £1099 £450.50 at Amazon

When you're buying a new smartphone, sometimes opting for an older generation is the best way to save money but still get all the trimmings. The Oppo Find X3 Pro was released in 2021 but it's still an incredible flagship that impressed us in just about every department.

Read our Oppo Find X3 Pro review

Early Prime Day 5-star smart home deals

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack [B22]: £84.99 £72.25 at Amazon

The Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulbs let you transform any light fitting into a smart light that you can control through an app on your phone or if you have a smart speaker, using your voice. Philips Hue is as good as smart lights get.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance LED Smart Lightstrip [2m + 1m Extension]: £105.45 £89.98 at Amazon

Save 14% on this smart lighting strip, it'll be great for adding coloured accents to your furniture, you can also lay it across a shelf or along the skirting board - it'll make a world of difference to the look of a room.

Read our Philips Hue review and guide

Early Prime Day 5-star gaming deals

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense: £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Perhaps the most immersive gaming headset that money can buy, the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense has had its price slashed by 23%. Thanks to haptic feedback, you don't just hear the game, you feel it too. Pair that with impressive sound quality and you're onto a winner.

Read our Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense review

Razer DeathAdder V2: £69.99 £37.49 at Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is one of the best gaming mice for most people. It ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to its switches, response time and configuration software. You'll be able to game for hours on end as well thanks to its comfortable shape.

Read our Razer Deathadder V2 review

Razer Huntsman V2: £249.99 £174.97 at Amazon

If you're after a decent deal on a mechanical gaming keyboard then check out the Razer Huntsman V2. A premium keyboard with an understated and modern design, the speed of its typing performance is its crowning glory.

Read our Razer Huntsman V2 review

What to expect from Prime Day 5-star product deals 2023

The annual summer Prime Day sales are both exciting and intimidating, considering that 100s of products will be available with major discounts - how do you find the best deals?

Thankfully, that's where we come in and we'll be bringing all manner of our favourite bargains across the multiple categories, including best Prime Day TV deals, best Prime Day smart home deals, best Prime Day laptop deals, and even best Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals.

In terms of the top-rated products, we fully expect Amazon's own devices to be super cheap. That includes the likes of the Echo Show, Kindle, and Fire TV sticks, but also smart security devices, such as the Ring Video Doorbell and cameras by Blink.

There will be plenty of four-star products too - which are still excellent in their own rights. That includes the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, which is actually already knocked down in price prior to the main sales starting.

There's one thing to remember though, the Prime Day sales are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You will need to subscribe if you want access to the best prices.

That doesn't mean you have to shell out full whack though, as new members get a month's trial period for free. So, if you sign up now you will be able to take full advantage of the sales and, should you not wish to continue receiving the wealth of other benefits, you can always cancel before the first payment is due.

Whichever way you fancy, this year's Prime Day looks set to be a good'un.