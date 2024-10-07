The 3 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals on sale right now – and actually worth buying

I'm going to call it what it is: Amazon Prime Day 2 is just about here. Okay, fine, so Amazon's Big Deal Days (as it's officially called) doesn't kick off until Tuesday 8 October, before wrapping up at a minute-to-midnight the day after, on Wednesday 9 October. But, let me tell you, the deals are already here.

Check out T3's best Prime Day deals hub for an overview of all the top picks already available – but if you're specifically on the hunt for a shiny new TV, then look no further than this mini-guide. I've not filled this best-of selection with dross, these are televisions actually worthy of your consideration to purchase.

Here at T3 we love premium, luxury tech – so this deals round-up isn't for cheap-as-chips tellies that lack ample high-end features. Selected here are a variety of the best TVs money can buy, but I've included some more affordable options that are commendable enough to make this list, too, ensuring we cover every budget for all TV deal-hunters.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: was £749.99, now £429.99 on Amazon Save 43%: Amazon's top-notch telly (the 'Omni QLED' part means it's the best model in the series), this model features Quantum Dot LED technology – as you'll find in many top-tier Samsung sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Plus with Fire TV on board all your catch-up apps and services are baked into the system – so it's brilliantly easy to use too.

LG OLED B4 55-inch: was £1,599, now £999 at Amazon Save 38%: A 2024 model, so up to all the current standards, LG's "entry" OLED model is anything but. It delivers a full suite of HDMI 2.1 ports, so enables 4K resolution at a 120Hz refresh – which is the holy grail for gamers. Picture quality, meanwhile, is second to none – with inky blacks and an AI processor that makes everything look superb.

Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899, now £1,499 on Amazon Save 21%: With beautifully managed OLED picture quality and great, direct sound from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV (as reviewed by T3) – except now its price tag is altogether less high-end thanks to a tasty £400 off the RRP. There's a larger 77-inch model available in the range too.

How to find the best Prime Day TV deals

Whatever you're looking for in a TV there are some sure-fire ways to find the best TV deals – even after Prime Day. By following these tips and our nose for a great deal, you can cut the costs on a new TV, plus you can spend a little more on any extras. Alongside our buying advice, we've also put together a handy guide on the 5 mistakes everyone makes on Prime Day so you can avoid doing the same, even outside of Prime Day.

Consider the size

Before you start shopping, it’s important to decide exactly what you want and need from a TV, including its size. The screen size makes a huge difference in the overall cost and picture quality of the TV. TV sizes start at around 42-inches and go up to 85-inches (or more!), and bigger sizes have higher prices.

Use price-checking tools

One of our biggest tips when shopping any sale is to not be distracted by the discount. Product-makers and manufacturers will advertise their products with huge percentage discounts during the event, but these can be artificial, based on RRP or will show off a recently inflated price. This is especially the case with TVs as they’re more expensive than other products. To compare the price at other retailers or the cheapest price it’s ever been, we use price tracking tools like camelcamelcamel.com to see how much that product has retailed for in the past.

Shop refurbished

Another way to shop the best TVs is to consider a refurbished model. A certified refurbished device refers to something that’s been fixed and renewed by the manufacturer or third-party to bring it back to like-new conditions. Refurbished models are cheaper than the original product price but there may also be huge deals on refurbished, second-hand and open-box devices in the Amazon Warehouse .

Buy last-gen

If refurbished lacks appeal, then you can still buy new – but just a last-generation model. Often the differences between one year's product and the next are marginal – but the price differences can be huge. End-of-line sets do sell out, of course, so availability isn't always great, but these deals events are the ideal time to pick up the final stock at a great price.