Cheap air fryer deal sees Tefal ActiFry Genius XL hit lowest price ever in Amazon sale – why wait till Black Friday?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Air fryers have changed the way we cook, and are now more popular than ever, thanks to their low running costs and convenience. This Tefal is one of the best you can buy and this Amazon sale deal takes it to its lowest ever price. Why wait until Black Friday? Whether you’re buying as a gift or treating yourself, it’s unlikely you’ll find a better air fryer deal than this one. At 47% off its official Amazon price, the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 Air Fryer, is a very high quality air fryer at its cheapest ever price.

View the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 Air Fryer deal (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £284.99, the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 Air Fryer is now just £149.99. Amazon has run this deal before and it sold out within a day, so don’t delay if you want to buy this versatile, futuristic air fryer.

Rated highly in T3’s best air fryer (opens in new tab) guide, we thoroughly enjoyed the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 Air Fryer for its versatility, design and capacity. It’s got a 1.7kg capacity which lets you cook up to 8 portions at a time, ideal for large families or dinner parties. It has up to 54 smart programmes so you can choose between multiple programmes for perfect cooking results.

Its 2in1 technology means it uses less oil, for healthier air-fried meals. Unlike many air fryers it can also cook wetter ingredients, making it ideal for everything from succulent curries to crispy chops. For impatient cooks in a rush, the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 Air Fryer is also 30% faster than other ActiFry models and it even has an automatic paddle which will stir your food for you. For an expert opinion on the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 Air Fryer, check out our Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 review (opens in new tab).

This air fryer deal is part of the Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) , aka Amazon Prime Day 2. Also boasting price drops on Tower, Ninja, Shark, Breville, Philips, Nutribullet and more, it’s a great opportunity to snap up a Black Friday-style deal early.

As if that weren’t sufficient motivation, Rob Clymo (opens in new tab), our man with 1,000 air fryers, rates this Tefal 2in1 as his favourite air fryer. To view the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 Air Fryer deal, click the link above or keep reading for more air fryer advice. Also be sure to check out our Amazon Early Access deals live blog. You can also view more Amazon air fryer deals here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 Air Fryer: was £285 now £150 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping £135 on the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 Air Fryer at Amazon. In our review, we commented that “it’s an incredibly impressive machine that can produce fabulous meals and is genius for busy families.” The Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 Air Fryer is quick, easy to use and comes with over 300 recipes which you can view when you download the free Tefal app.

Why you should buy an air fryer

At T3, we’re big fans of air fryers, covering everything from the weirdest foods you can cook in one to how to clean yours properly. If you’re new to the world of air frying, we can guide you through the whole process, including the very basics of how to use an air fryer (opens in new tab). While the hype around air fryers is definitely not unfounded, some people that have yet to use one remain unconvinced, so we thought we’d highlight a few reasons that you should buy an air fryer.

The amount of programmes, settings and methods an air fryer can tackle is insane. Most air fryers come with preset and customisable programmes which cover a variety of bases, including steaming vegetables, grilling steaks, rotissere-ing a chicken, baking a cake and so on.

If you’re trying to eat healthier, air fryers are a great solution to this. In most cases, air fryers use up to 97% less oil than traditional cooking methods and still provide delicious results. Another advantage of having an air fryer is that you can cook pretty much every food you can think of, even meals you wouldn’t expect it to, like a full roast dinner. We’ve done our research into the best foods to cook in an air fryer (opens in new tab) and it definitely surprised us.

Check out our deals widgets below for more air fryer deals from popular brands.