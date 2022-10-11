Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's a well-known fact that you can get (almost) anything on Amazon, from summer houses (opens in new tab) to robot dogs (opens in new tab). One thing I've never thought of buying though is alcohol. But if you're looking to restock your drinks cabinet, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale could be the time to do it.

Not thinking of Amazon when it comes to drinking was definitely an oversight. After all, I used Amazon for my grocery shopping, random Indian spices I couldn't find elsewhere, and even glassware but for alcohol, I still headed to my local off licence or supermarket.

If you scour the Amazon deals pages, you'll find a full section of discounted bottles (including alcohol-free options), that can all be delivered to your door for free, at prices less than anywhere else. Here are some of the best deals I found today.

Browse all beer, wine and spirits deals on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Bushmills 10-year-old single malt: £35.50 £24.15 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £11.35 – Irish whiskey doesn't get much better than Bushmills and this 10-year single malt is always a solid affordable option. With this discount though, it's even more appealing.

(opens in new tab) The Kraken Black Spiced Rum (1L): £33.50 £25.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 23% – Rum fans will know this spiced variety well, as it's popular with cocktail makers and connoisseurs across the world. This large 1 litre gets an equally sizable discount, taking it down to just over £25.

(opens in new tab) Seedlip Spice 94: £21.95 £15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 27% – Seedlip provides a range of alcohol-free spirits that provide a style alternative for cocktails. This Spice 94 bottle is recommended to pair with tonic water as a gin alternative.

(opens in new tab) Perrier-Jouët champagne gift set: £46 £39.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 15% – This is a nice gift set for someone as it includes not only a full 750ml bottle of Perrier-Jouët champagne but also two glass flutes. And the bonus is, it's nearly £7 off.