Get your coat… pull a hot waterproof jacket deal on Prime Day 2

As autumn envelops us in its wet and windy embrace, you have probably been digging out your best waterproof jackets - but what sort of condition are they in?

If you’re looking to invest in a new weatherproof coat to keep you dry and warm right through winter, then today is a good day to browse for a bargain, because the Amazon Prime Early Access (opens in new tab) sale is on right now.

Here we walk you through some of the best deals currently available.

(opens in new tab) Berghaus Men's Sky Hiker Waterproof Shell Jacket: £140 £92.98 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Bag this brilliant Berghaus jacket for a bargain. Made from Berghaus’s Hydroshell fabric, the Sky Hiker Waterproof Shell Jacket (opens in new tab) is lightwight (361g in a large) and high performing.

(opens in new tab) Montane Women's Pac Plus XT Waterproof Jacket: £240 £182.80 on Amazon (opens in new tab) A super lightweight, highly packable, hill-ready, weatherpoof coat, Montane’s Pac Plus XT Jacket is made with Gore-Tex Paclite Plus, a 100% recycled two-ply waterproof and breathable fabric.

(opens in new tab) Jack Wolfskin Eagle Peak Jacket: £175 £92.59 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Given the thumbs up by the professional mountain guides of the Alpinschule Innsbruck, the Jack Wolfskin Eagle Peak Jacket (opens in new tab) is a reliably waterproof and breathable shell layer with lots of functionality, designed for hiking in the hills.

(opens in new tab) Maier Sports Metor M: £159.95 £83.56 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Weighing in at just 550g, the Maier Sports Metor M jacket is seriously windproof, waterproof and breathable thanks to the mTEX 10.000 membrane. It also packs down into one of its own pockets.

(opens in new tab) The North Face - Women's Resolve Jacket: £100 £80 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Made with DryVent technology and finished with a water-repellent treatment, the Resolve is a two-layer waterproof shell jacket deigned for walkers, which shields the wearer from wind and rain while also allowing the body to to breathe.