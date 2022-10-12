Prime Day deal: Philips Lumea IPL Prestige hair removal device hits lowest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s the final day of the Prime Day Early Access sale (opens in new tab). If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you only have a few more hours to shop cheap deals at Amazon, ahead of the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) coming up in November.

As a Deals Expert, I’ve been searching through the Prime Early Access deals to help T3 readers find the best prices on popular products and everyday essentials. I’ve just found an incredible deal on the ever popular Philips Lumea IPL Prestige which takes this popular hair removal device down to its cheapest ever price.

Originally priced at £399.99, the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige is now just £249.99, thanks to a 38% discount. This not only sees the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige drop to under £250 but also its lowest ever price on record.

For fans of hair removal or for people who are fed up with shaving or waxing, the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige gets rid of unwanted hair easily, smoothly and pain-free. The best IPL hair removal device (opens in new tab) on the market, the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige is incredibly powerful and is specifically designed to fit, adapt and curve to specific body parts with its three intelligent attachments.

In our Philips Lumea IPL Prestige review (opens in new tab), we gave this hair removal device 5 stars and commented that it’s “quite simply the best IPL machine on the market with a number of smart features that make it stand out from the rest”. If you’re new to the world of IPL machines, check out our guide to are IPL machines effective? (opens in new tab) for all the details.

To view the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige deal, click the link above. If you fancy something advanced (no pun intended), the Philips Lumea Advanced IPL is also on offer in the Prime Day Early Access sale. More details below.

Save £150 on the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige hair removal device in the Prime Day Early Access sale. The most effective and powerful IPL on the market, the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige prevents hair regrowth and leaves the skin feeling smooth. Alongside the two smart curved attachments that it comes with, the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige uses SenseIQ technology to adapt to your skin tone… and it’s now under £250.

Get 26% off the Philips Lumea Advanced IPL at Amazon. This impressive hair removal device has 5 light intensity settings for a comfortable and tailored experience, plus the free Lumea coaching app will take you through each session if you need extra guidance. Comes with the Satin Compact pen trimmer and storage pouch.

T3’s Verdict: Should I wait for Black Friday to buy the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige?

So, what’s the verdict on this deal? As Prime Day Early Access is a new sale and the cost of living crisis continues to bear down on us, many people are waiting to purchase deals on or nearer to Black Friday. In general, I wouldn’t blame you for ignoring this sale and waiting until November where more brands are offering low prices.

However, as a Deals Expert, I’ve done my price checking research and it’s been confirmed that this is the cheapest the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige has ever been. And I’m not just talking about Amazon, but at other retailers as well.

So to answer your question: Should I wait until Black Friday to buy the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige? No! As this is the lowest price the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige has ever been, I think it’s definitely worth taking advantage of now, rather than waiting until Black Friday. The Philips Lumea IPL Prestige rarely drops in price and does so infrequently, meaning it’s not always involved in the sales, so you don’t want to miss it when it’s at its cheapest.