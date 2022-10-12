I'm buying the Google Nest Doorbell in the Amazon Prime Day sale, here's why

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's the last day of Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, and while Black Friday is just around the corner, there's no telling whether some of these deals will pop up again anytime soon.

That's why you need to make use of them while they last, and I for one, will be grabbing this deal on the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) because it's literally never been cheaper than it is right now.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): £179.99 £124.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You could save more than 30% on the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery). This modern video doorbell will give you a quick and easy way to keep an eye on and answer the front door when you're away, and it doesn't need to be wired in which makes installing it a lot easier.

Why I'm buying the Google Nest Doorbell

If you want a video doorbell and you've already bought into some of Google's ecosystem, be that the Google Nest Hub Max, the Google Nest Mini or even a Google Pixel phone, then the Google Nest Doorbell is a no-brainer. Not only does it work perfectly with their portfolio of devices but it carries a similar design language too so you can maintain consistency across your home. Use Amazon Alexa? Luckily, it actually works with those devices too.

Speaking of design, this might be the best-looking video doorbell there is. Or at least, I'm yet to come across anything that looks nicer. It's sleek and modern with easy mounting thanks to the built-in battery which means you won't need to wire it to your front door. You'll rarely need to take it down to charge it because it should last over 2 months at a time.

But the main reason you should buy this video doorbell is that it works very effectively day to day. Not only will it immediately let you know when someone presses the bell but it will detect people approaching it too. You can answer your front door when you're away from your smartphone or see who is there from your smart display. There's even a two-way talk system so you can let them know you're not in or ask them to leave the parcel somewhere safe.

Do bear in mind that to hear this doorbell ring through the house, you'll need to buy a separate chime to go with it.

You can read more about what makes it so good in the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) review.