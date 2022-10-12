I'm buying the Google Nest Doorbell in the Amazon Prime Day sale, here's why

The Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) has never been cheaper than it is right now

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)
(Image credit: Future)
Yasmine Crossland
By Yasmine Crossland
published

It's the last day of Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, and while Black Friday is just around the corner, there's no telling whether some of these deals will pop up again anytime soon. 

That's why you need to make use of them while they last, and I for one, will be grabbing this deal on the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) because it's literally never been cheaper than it is right now. 

(opens in new tab)

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): £179.99 £124.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
You could save more than 30% on the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery). This modern video doorbell will give you a quick and easy way to keep an eye on and answer the front door when you're away, and it doesn't need to be wired in which makes installing it a lot easier.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Why I'm buying the Google Nest Doorbell

If you want a video doorbell and you've already bought into some of Google's ecosystem, be that the Google Nest Hub Max, the Google Nest Mini or even a Google Pixel phone, then the Google Nest Doorbell is a no-brainer. Not only does it work perfectly with their portfolio of devices but it carries a similar design language too so you can maintain consistency across your home. Use Amazon Alexa? Luckily, it actually works with those devices too. 

Speaking of design, this might be the best-looking video doorbell there is. Or at least, I'm yet to come across anything that looks nicer. It's sleek and modern with easy mounting thanks to the built-in battery which means you won't need to wire it to your front door. You'll rarely need to take it down to charge it because it should last over 2 months at a time. 

But the main reason you should buy this video doorbell is that it works very effectively day to day. Not only will it immediately let you know when someone presses the bell but it will detect people approaching it too. You can answer your front door when you're away from your smartphone or see who is there from your smart display. There's even a two-way talk system so you can let them know you're not in or ask them to leave the parcel somewhere safe. 

Do bear in mind that to hear this doorbell ring through the house, you'll need to buy a separate chime to go with it. 

You can read more about what makes it so good in the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) review.

TOPICS
Deals
Yasmine Crossland
Yasmine Crossland
Reviews Writer

Reviews Writer for T3, Yasmine, started writing reviews in 2019 and is always knee-deep in the latest tech products. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech and is happy to tell you exactly what she thinks about it too. In her free time, you'll catch her tending to her plants and planning her next big trip. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals