I don't own an air fryer but this Prime Day in October deal is changing that

Right now, as I write this, I don't own one of the best air fryers on the market – but that is about to change.

It's changing as I've just spotted an awesome air fryer deal in Amazon's Prime Day in October Early Access sale, which cuts 44 per cent off the price of the Tefal ActiFry Genius+.

View the Tefal ActiFry Genius+ deal at Amazon

Upon seeing this deal, as I knew very little about air fryers, I consulted T3's air fryer expert Duncan Bell, who promptly told me that:

"All air fryers are wonderfully easy to use but this Tefal really goes out of its way to make things simple. Not only does it come with an app that’s bulging with great recipes, it’s also got idiot-proof presets, and a built-in stirrer so everything comes out evenly cooked and perfectly crisped, without you having to lift a finger. At this price, it’s a no-brainer.

"Pro tip though: if you’re looking to get a little more creative with your air fryer, check out this Instant Pot. It wears two hats, literally, with one lid for pressure cooking, slow cooking and all the usual Instant Pot excellence, and another that transforms it into a brilliant, large-capacity air fryer. All that for only 120 quid? That’s a real kitchen bargain."

So, right now, I'm considering whether to ring up either the Tefal ActiFry Genius+ or the Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer. Here are the details of both deals, so see what you think.

Tefal ActiFry Genius+: £219.99 £123.96 at Amazon SAVE £96.03 – A serious, high-level air fryer with 9 automatic cooking programs, auto stirring paddle, a large 1.2-kilogram capacity and a see-through viewing window. The Tefal ActiFry Genius+ also comes with over 300 recipes ready to go, which can be selected through the free companion app. Tefal is one of the top three names in the world when it comes to making air fryers, so this is a top deal.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer: £189.99 £129.99 at Amazon SAVE £60 – Instant Pot is the number one name in all-in-one multi-cookers, which are great for home-cooked one-pot dishes. This model features 11 one-touch cooking programs, with one being 'air fryer', meaning technically you're getting both a multi-cooker and air fryer in one unit. Other cooking functions include slow cooker, bake, broil, steamer and SousVide.

Which air fryer should I buy?

It is now evident to me that I can't really go wrong here either way, as both these products come recommended by T3's air fryer expert.

Part of me wants to stay true to my original gut thinking, which is the Tefal air fryer looked perfect for my needs. I've been thinking of getting an air fryer for months and here is a top-rated model from one of the best makers available at a discounted price point.

But then the Instant Pot proclaims to do the air fryer thing and also offer multi-cooker functionality, which on face value looks better value considering the similar price points.

The thing is, though, I've already got an excellent double oven and a quality rice cooker, too, the latter also offering me some multi-cooker functionality. As such, I think I'm going to pick up the Tefal. I'm going to muse on this for 5 more minutes and then make my choice.