Get Harry Potter Lego sets cheap now in Amazon's Early Access Black Friday sale

Great news for anyone looking to pick up Christmas gifts early comes courtesy of Amazon kicking off the Black Friday sales with its Prime Early Access event, a two-day successor to Prime Day whereby tens of thousands of top products are discounted.

And, among the best Prime Early Access deals, are some brilliant discounts on Harry Potter Lego sets, with many of the most famous locations from the films recreated in great detail. These Harry Potter kits are some of the best Lego sets available today.

View all Harry Potter Lego set deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

And, with discounts cutting serious cash off these Lego sets, now is a great time to shop for early Christmas gifts for any Potter-mad friend or family member you may have.

To shop all discounted Harry Potter Lego sets at Amazon follow the link above or, for a curated selection of what we consider to be the top kits on offer, read on.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow 2-in-1 Lego set: £59.99 £47.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £12.80 – One of the classic Harry Potter scenes from, arguably, the best film of the series, is beautifully realised here in this 2-in-1 play set from Lego. Builders can construct both the Shrieking Shack and the Whomping Willow with this kit, which includes 6 mini figures including Harry, Hermione, Ron, Sirius, Remus, and Peter Pettigrew.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter The Ministry of Magic Modular Lego set: £57.50 £46.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £11.50 – A spectacular Harry Potter Lego set that recreates the Ministry of Magic along with its most famous denizens. A huge 12 mini figures are included in this kit, including Potter and chums, as well as Dolores Umbridge, Arthur Weasley, Mafalda Hopkirk, and even a Dementor. There are plenty of cool props, too, including the Daily Prophet newspaper and Patronus cat.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter Hogwarts Hospital Wing Castle Toy with Clock Tower Lego set: £44.99 £30.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £14.00 – Another classic set from the Harry Potter films is faithfully recreated in glorious Lego form here, with the famous clock tower and hospital wing of Hogwarts school delivered along with a bunch of mini figures. The clock's hands can move, too, allowing time to be rewound just like in the movie.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter Hogwarts Courtyard: Sirius's Rescue Castle Tower Lego set: £44.99 £28.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £16.20 – The included Buckbeak hippogriff mini figure will probably be enough of a draw for this cool Lego set alone for many Harry Potter fans. But it also includes an awesome castle tower set along with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Sirius Black mini figures, as well as plenty of cool props and decorations.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Car Lego set: £45.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £11 – The unhappy home of Harry Potter when away from Hogwarts school, 4 Privet Drive is an iconic location from the films. This awesome set comes with all the Dursley family as mini figures, along with the Dursley family car, Dobby the house elf, multiple owls, and even a Privet Drive street sign.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower Castle Lego set: £89.99 £71.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £18 – A spectacular Lego set from the Harry Potter universe sees the famous Astronomy Tower recreated beautifully. This substantial set comes with 8 mini figures, including Harry, Hermione, Ron, Luna, Neville, Draco, Lavender Brown, and Professor Horace Slughorn, along with Hedwig the owl and a bunch of cool accessories such as broomsticks and lanterns.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter Hogwarts Carriage & Thestrals Set: £17.99 £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £3 – A small but very neat and detailed set, this Lego recreates Harry, Luna and the invisible to those who haven't seen death Thestrals. There's a stacked cart, too, and a small tree. Really nicely designed and at 121 pieces, an easy build. Stocking filler perfect.

