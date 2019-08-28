Best Lego deals for September 2019

Roll up, roll up, if you're looking for the best Lego deals, we've got them. Save money on excellent Lego sets, no matter whether you're looking for something for kids to play with, adults to build as a fun project, or a little present to yourself.

We've got everything from big sets to small, and the big licenses to simple creative boxes. And expect to see more here when start to hear about the best Black Friday deals!

Best Lego deals: some of our favourites

The James Bond Aston Martin makes an amazing gift for a big Lego, car or movie fan, while for kids we really love the Pirate Roller Coaster. The Mighty Dinosaurs are ideal as a little birthday gift.

Best Lego Harry Potter deals

With more new Lego Harry Potter sets coming this year, keep your eye out for great prices on what's out already.

Best Lego Technic deals

For someone who loves machinery and a big project, the huge Lego Technic sets make fantastic gifts. Smaller Technic sets are great for kids to get their head around engineering, too.

Best Lego Star Wars deals

It's the 20th anniversary of Lego Star Wars, and with the latest trilogy arriving this Christmas, 2019 is going to be big for these sets.