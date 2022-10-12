Xbox gaming headset deal cuts £190 off the 5-star rated B&O BeoPlay Portal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When I produced T3's Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal review, I said that it was a "luxe headset for Xbox and PC gamers", praising its "incredible audio quality" as well as its "premium build quality" and ability to be "supremely comfortable" on the head.

I then proceeded to give the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal a maximum score of 5 stars and entered it immediately into T3's best gaming headsets buying guide.

Which is why I consider it such good news that in the Prime Day in October Early Access sale the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset is reduced by a whopping £190.

View the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

That's a straight 42 per cent price cut, and means these cans are already flying off the shelves as the number one best seller in Xbox headsets at Amazon.

I can personally see why the Beoplay Portal are so popular, as I was blown away by them on test and now, for the Prime Day Early Access sale, which ends today, they are almost £200 cheaper than normal.

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal: £449 £259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £190 – T3 gave this ultra-premium gaming headset a maximum score of 5 stars on review, with our reviewer blown away by their build and audio quality, as well as high levels of comfort. Bang & Olufsen is one of the world's foremost audio firms, so if you want to inject incredible audio into your ears while gaming on Xbox and PC then this is a great choice.

I've checked this deal with price comparison tool camelcamelcamel, and the new price point is officially the lowest these have ever retailed for at Amazon.

Personally, I think a good pair of gaming headphones is absolutely crucial to any gamer, no matter your platform. In terms of increasing immersion and fun, as well as staying as competitive as possible when in multiplayer online, a good gaming headset makes all the difference.

I've tested a lot of gaming headsets for consoles and PC over the past decade and, let me tell you, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal are right up there with the best I've tested. They're ultra-premium cans from an audio maestro, and right here they're available with a big price cut attached.