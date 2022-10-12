Xbox gaming headset deal cuts £190 off the 5-star rated B&O BeoPlay Portal

Get a 5-star gaming headset for its cheapest ever price in the Amazon Prime Day Early Access sale

Robert Jones
By Robert Jones
When I produced T3's Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal review, I said that it was a "luxe headset for Xbox and PC gamers", praising its "incredible audio quality" as well as its "premium build quality" and ability to be "supremely comfortable" on the head.

I then proceeded to give the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal a maximum score of 5 stars and entered it immediately into T3's best gaming headsets buying guide.

Which is why I consider it such good news that in the Prime Day in October Early Access sale the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset is reduced by a whopping £190.

That's a straight 42 per cent price cut, and means these cans are already flying off the shelves as the number one best seller in Xbox headsets at Amazon.

I can personally see why the Beoplay Portal are so popular, as I was blown away by them on test and now, for the Prime Day Early Access sale, which ends today, they are almost £200 cheaper than normal.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal: £449 £259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

SAVE £190 – T3 gave this ultra-premium gaming headset a maximum score of 5 stars on review, with our reviewer blown away by their build and audio quality, as well as high levels of comfort. Bang & Olufsen is one of the world's foremost audio firms, so if you want to inject incredible audio into your ears while gaming on Xbox and PC then this is a great choice.

I've checked this deal with price comparison tool camelcamelcamel, and the new price point is officially the lowest these have ever retailed for at Amazon.

Personally, I think a good pair of gaming headphones is absolutely crucial to any gamer, no matter your platform. In terms of increasing immersion and fun, as well as staying as competitive as possible when in multiplayer online, a good gaming headset makes all the difference.

I've tested a lot of gaming headsets for consoles and PC over the past decade and, let me tell you, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal are right up there with the best I've tested. They're ultra-premium cans from an audio maestro, and right here they're available with a big price cut attached.

Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology, toys (specifically Lego and board games), smart home and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

