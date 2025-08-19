Sony's going after PC gaming in a big way with new InZone launches

When it comes to gaming, Sony isn't just PlayStation, you know. In fact, it's been slightly muddy trying to work out where its InZone range of gaming accessories fit in alongside the alternatives it makes for PS5 and PS5 Pro gamers – a distinction that's getting easier with the launch of a whole heap of new devices this week.

Sony is unveiling a new flagship headset in the InZone range, but also its first keyboard, gaming mouse and mousemat. All of this serves to underline the fact that it's aiming squarely at PC gaming, rather than consoles (although PlayStation support is there for most of the new devices).

Headlining the announcement is the €300 or £300 InZone H9 II, a new version of the top-end H9 headset that InZone released a couple of years ago. It upgrades the sound side of things by using the exact same driver hardware as the five-star Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones, including the same noise-cancelling capabilities, which could be very special.

(Image credit: Sony)

The big change visually is a totally redesigned headband that looks much more adjustable and comfortable. It was designed with help from esports fixtures Fnatic, which chipped in on all the other products in this wave, too. The InZone H3 is a refreshed wired headset that's much cheaper at £90 or €100.

Those include the InZone E9 for £130 or €150 – these are in-ear gaming earbuds aimed at being even more comfortable than a headset for long periods of play. They're probably ideal for streamers, but can also fit under performance-level headsets if needed.

On the control side, there's the InZone KBD-H75, a 75% tenkeyless mechanical keyboard that sounds like it should feel very premium under your fingertips, coming in at £250 or €300. InZone Mouse-A is a classy-looking lightweight wireless mouse for £150 or €180 – and both of these come with 8,000Hz polling rates for lightning-fast response times.

Finally, there's InZone Mat-F for £90 or €100, with a high-friction surface and some great design details, alongside the more affordable Mat-D for £50 or €60, which is a little lower-friction and less thick.

Sony says that all of these new devices should be available in September 2025, although exact dates weren't supplied for their launches. If you want to refresh your gaming setup, then, these could be perfect, particularly if you game on PC. I'm hoping to test at least the H9 II down the line, to see how the claimed quality holds up to scrutiny.