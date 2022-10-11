Grab a cheap coffee machine deal today in the Prime Day October sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Prime Day deals are now available, with Amazon's Early Access Sale delivering Black Friday prices now.

And, among the best Prime Day Early Access deals available right now, coffee machine discounts are some of the most impressive.

View all coffee machine deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are currently loads of great coffee machines discounted from top makers like De'Longhi, Nespresso, Breville and Lavazza.

To see all coffee machine deals available right now at Amazon follow the link above, or for a curated selection of picks by myself, read on.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus: £199.99 £67.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £132 – A huge discount sees this stylish Nespresso machine discounted down to under £68. This system works with Nespresso's artisanal Vertuo capsules, which deliver more than 30 different varieties of coffee. The machine can make 4 different cup sizes and boasts a one-touch operation.

(opens in new tab) Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse: £219.99 £129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £90 – Breville is one of the foremost names in coffee machines, and here its highly capable One-Touch CoffeeHouse machine is reduced by £90. This system sports a 19-Bar Italian pump, has a single and double shot espresso filters, and a large 600 ml milk reservoir for classic milky coffees such as lattes and cappuccinos.

(opens in new tab) De'longhi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Genio S Plus: £99.99 £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £50 – This compact and stylish pod coffee machine from Italian firm De'longhi delivers a 15-bar pump, single button press operation, an energy-saving mode to keep electricity bills down, and 3 boxes of Stabucks coffee pods in the package, too. Easy to use, this system can make over 50 different coffees.

(opens in new tab) Breville Bijou Espresso Machine: £219.99 £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £120 – A serious espresso maker from one of the world's foremost makers, the Breville Bijou has double-wall filter baskets for single or double-shot espresso with a rich crema any time. There's also a built-in steam wand to create velvety microfoam milk for flat whites, cappuccinos and lattes.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi Dedica Metallics Coffee Machine with Milk Frother: £249.99 £156.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £93 – Italian firm De'Longhi get in on the cafe-grade espresso machine game here, with the Dedica delivering a machine equipped with a 15-bar pressure pump, milk frother steam wand, and single or double espresso filter. This system is a stunner aesthetically, too, and quite compact, making it kitchen counter friendly.

(opens in new tab) Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Coffee Capsule Machine: £95 £64.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £30.01 – The Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie sports a classic Italian design and is compatible with Modo Mio coffee capsules. It also delivers an energy-saving auto shut-off feature, runs at quiet 44Db when dispensing beverages, and has a removable and adjustable cup rest.

(opens in new tab) Russell Hobbs Attentiv Coffee Maker: £119.99 £95.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £24 – If you prefer good old-fashioned filter coffee over espressos or frothy milky coffees like lattes, then a strong filter coffee machine is a good purchase. This Attentive model from Russell Hobbs ticks every box, with the strength and volume of produced coffee customisable. This system also comes with a cool Cold Brew function.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi Active Line Drip Filter Coffee Machine: £39.99 £33.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £6.50 – Another filter coffee machine of note, and one that is compact and easy to store and use. This is a classic drip filter machine, capable of making up to 0.65 litres of rocket fuel per run. There's an in-built jug warmer built into the base, too, meaning that the produced carafe of coffee is kept warm for hours.

Investing in a coffee machine now makes perfect sense. With the price of coffees in highstreet stores skyrocketing, being able to make delicious coffee at home for a fraction of the price can help keep costs down.

