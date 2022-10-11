Check out the best running headphones deals on Amazon Prime Day 2!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If there is one thing you can count on is that if there is an Amazon sales event, such as the ongoing Prime Early Access Sales, there will be plenty of running headphones deals to choose from. So it should be no surprise that there are tons of cans on offer from all major brands, including Beats, Bose, Shokz, Sony, Anker and more.

Some of the models on offer (e.g. Beats Fit Pro) are listed in T3's best running headphones guide, so you can bet your a** on it that they sound great and perform even better under any circumstances. There is only one minor issue: so many Prime Day headphone deals are available that it's hard to decide which one to get. That's why we went through all the sales and selected the best ones, so you don't have to!

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: £219.99 £119.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £100 (45%) - Jabra's Elite 85t headphones might have been out for a couple of years, but they are on par with other premium true wireless performance buds on the market today. For this price, they are a steal!

Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon for $161.49 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Shokz OpenMove: £79.95 £55.96 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £23.99 (30%) - Runners love bone-conduction headphones (BCH) because they allow them to listen to their surroundings while also enjoying podcasts or music. Shokz is admittedly the biggest name on the BCH market, and its OpenMove headphones are regarded as the best entry-level headphones. Now 30% cheaper!

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: £219.99 £179 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £40.99 (19%) - The Beats Fit Pro headphones are what you would call Apple AirPods killers; for active (i.e. like to exercise) iPhone users, the Beats Fit Pro are an essential purchase. Active Noise Cancelling; Sweat Resistant Build; Excellent Sound – what more can you ask for?

Beats Fit Pro at Amazon for $159.95 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) JLab Go Air Sport: £29.99 £24.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £5 (17%) - The JLab Go Air Sport headphones are cheap at RRP, but now they are even cheaper for Prime Day 2! For this friendly price, you get IP55 construction, 32 hours of playtime (8 hours in the buds, plus 24 hours in the case), a secure fit, and decent enough sound. Grab a bargain!