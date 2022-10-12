Prime Early Access Sale – 5 cheap treadmill and home gym equipment deals to keep an eye on

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While most people are busy drooling over TV deals right now, you, the clever one, are here to shop the best Amazon Prime Early Access home gym equipment deals, of which there are many, both in the UK and the US. To help you make the right decision, we collected what we think are the best fitness deals at Amazon right now; feel free to ignore the rest. Some quick links:

For all the best Prime Early Access Sale deals, check out our deals roundup now. There are also plenty of Amazon running headphones deals on Prime Day 2, as well as pretty good Garmin offers and sweet Fitbit deals. Anyway, you're here for fitness equipment deals; please find them below.

Best UK home gym equipment deals

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack T Series Treadmills: £799 £599 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £200 (25%) - NordicTrack's cheap treadmill comes with 30-Day iFIT membership included in the price and a 5-inch Bluetooth-enabled backlit display. Switch up our cardio with the 0-16 kph Digital QuickSpeed control and 0-10% Digital Quick incline control features.

(opens in new tab) Pro-Form New Sport RL Rower: £799 £499 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £300 (38%) - Now this is a good deal! Pro-Form manufactures decent-quality home gym equipment, and the New Sport Rower is an excellent mid-range rower for those who like full-body how workouts. Sporting a 5" colour display, Bluetooth connectivity to stream iFIT workouts, ActivePulse technology to track heart rate, 24 Silent Magnetic Resistance levels, dual 2" speakers, this rower is an awesome investment in your health.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells (Single): £220.45 £179.90 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £40.55 (18%) - Bowflex adjustable weights were like gold dust during the pandemic; you couldn't find them anywhere for nearly two years. Once lockdown restrictions have been lifted, demand subdued, so nowadays, you can not only get premium dumbbells such as this one, but you can buy them cheaper than RRP. Now is the time to invest in them!

Best US home gym equipment deals

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells: $429 $364.65 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

Save $64.35 - Have you ever thought adjustable dumbbells were too... manual? Do you wish there were home weights you could control with your voice? Well, you're in luck, as you can now get the Amazon Alexa-enabled Nordictrack iSelect adjustable dumbbells for less! These bad boys replace 20 individual dumbbells and have a digital weight readout, so you don't have to guess what setting they are on.