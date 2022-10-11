Amazon just slashed the prices of several Garmin watches in its Prime Early Access Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is on between 11-12 October 2022, and with it came some of the best Garmin deals we've seen in recent times; in fact, we don't expect to see prices this low until the best Black Friday sales start, which admittedly aren't far away. Still, by doing your Garmin shopping now, you can beat the crowd and secure some gifts for your loved ones early.

Some of the deals that caught our attention include a Garmin Forerunner 245 deal (now 44% off at £139.99 (opens in new tab)), an almost half-price Garmin HRM-Pro offer (now £64.99, 46% off (opens in new tab)), Garmin Venu Sq Music for $149.99 (that's 40% off (opens in new tab)) and the TacX Boost Trainer for 34% off (for a bargain $198 (opens in new tab)). There are many more deals to choose from; the best ones are listed below!

Save £175 (55%) - The Instinct Solar has been immensely popular among young people who appreciate the solar-powered watch's rugged build, accurate heart rate sensor, solid GPS performance and accessible price point. Now it's even cheaper!

Save £60 (35%) - The Edge 130 Plus has already been one of the most sought-after Garmin GPS cycling computers thanks to its compact form factor and its crips, 1.8” display, but with this deal, it's an absolute steal!

Save £50 (29%) - The Varia RTL515 elevates the 'see and be seen' principle to the next level by making the rear side of your bike super visible for up to 140 metres away and providing you live feedback (graphics, tone and vibration alerts) that indicate approaching cars via the Varia app.

