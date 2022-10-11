Get Philips Hue smart home lights cheap in Amazon's Prime Day Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Black Friday sales are now well and truly on, with Amazon kicking off proceedings with its best Prime Day deals mega sale.

And, among the best offers available right now, are some tasty discounts on Philips Hue smart home lighting products, with bulbs, light strips, wake-up lights and much more reduced in price.

View all Philps Hue deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

To see all the Philips Hue smart home lighting deals available in Amazon's Prime Day Early Access Sale follow the link above or, for a curated selection of what T3 considers to be top offers, read on.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Go 2.0: £79.99 £56.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £23 – The Philips Hue Go 2.0 smart home light is one of the most versatile colour-changing lights Hue makes. This is because it has a built-in battery, which means it can operate both plugged into a mains socket and separately, with up to 18 hours of colorful lighting delivered on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus: £79.99 £54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £25 – Another super versatile smart lighting product from Hue, the Lightstrip does exactly what you would expect and delivers a strip of colour-changing LED lights to place literally anywhere you want. Behind your TV, lining a bookshelf, around your bed's headboard, under your kitchen cupboards, anywhere. The cool thing is that you can cut the light strip and extend it, too, if desired.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack: £94.99 £66.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £28.50 – The classic product from Philips Hue, the Colour Ambiance smart bulb lets you bring any shade of colour to any room with ease. This two-pack delivers E27 Edison Screw bulbs, but bayonet fittings are also available. Plug in and enjoy colourful, dimmable light.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit: £169.99 £139.71 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £30.28 – The perfect way to get started with Philips Hue smart home lighting, the White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit includes everything you need. You get a Hue Bridge (needed to control everything, along with three smart bulbs and two smart buttons.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Play Light Bars: £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £30 – Philips Hue Play light bars are super versatile, allowing you to up and backlight any area of a room. They work especially well in living rooms, where they can bring extra mood lighting to parties and on-TV entertainment. They can be mounted horizontally or vertically, with included stands in the box.

(opens in new tab) Philips UK Kitchen and Home SmartSleep and Wake Up Light: £140.00 £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £50.01 – Wake up lights are really useful in the dark autumn and winter months, as they help you wake up more naturally. This smart unit combines a clock, radio and smart wake-up light in one product, making it ideal as a bedside table companion. Wake up to a coloured sunrise with 20 brightness settings on offer.

(opens in new tab) Philips LED Superslim Ceiling Light: £39.99 £22.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £17.60 – Perfect for bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens, this Hue product takes up a minimal amount of space and can display three different brightness settings, allowing you to shift the mood with a button press. It doesn't colour-change, but offers 100, 40 and 10 per cent brightness options. It's available with a white and black trim.

As T3 says in its Philips Hue review, this really is the foremost smart lighting platform to invest in, as its range and technology are market leading. Indeed, Philips Hue has won T3's Best Smart Lighting Award numerous times over the past 5 years, a fact that makes us recommend them to anyone looking to get started in smart home lighting.

For even more great Philips Hue products, be sure to check out T3's best smart bulbs buying guide, as well as round-up of the best Philips Hue Outdoor lights available today.