Amazon TV deals in the Prime Early Access Sale

TVs are a big purchase, so you'll want to get the best deal possible, whether you're going for a budget HD or a state-of-the-art 8K model. For deal hunters, there's no better time to buy a TV than during one of Amazon's sales events, so it makes sense that the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is core shopping potential.

The big savings are often in the mid to lower-end models, and here you can often pick up models for up to 40% off their regular list price. Even though the percentage savings aren't as high when you get to the premium models, the actual money off can still be considerable. Even 10% off a TV that retails for £2000, is still a £200 saving, which is nothing to be sniffed at.

If you've already got a model in mind, it's worth searching for it first to see if it has made it into the sale. However, to get the best deal, you are best to be at least a little flexible. Find the size and basic spec, and then look at the options available.

We've rounded up some of the best deals on offer right now in the Amazon sale to get you started.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED 55-inch 4K TV (OLED55C14LB): £1,699.99 £1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Saving 38% – This excellent 55-inch OLED TV is down to just over a grand right now and is definitely worth a look. It's got a great OLED display with 120Hz refresh making it perfect for both movies and gaming.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch QLED TV (Q80B): £1,299 £829 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 36% – Another high-class 4K TV, this Samsung QLED model uses the Quantum Processor 4K and features Dolby Atmos sound. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro for gaming.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic 55-inch 4K TV (JX600BZ): £549.99 £449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

£100 saving – This Panasonic 4K model features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for great image and sound. It's a 60Hz model but if you're not into gaming, this is more than capable.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch 4K TV (BU8070): £899 £649 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 28% – If you need a big TV for less, this is a great option. With a 4K resolution, Amazon Alexa and streaming services built-in, this is a solid TV. It's only 50Hz though, so not one for gamers.