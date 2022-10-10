(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Live blog

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale might not be a name that slips off the tongue, but it is one you'll want to know about. This is, in essence, a second Prime Day event and is likely to be the unofficial kick-off to what is becoming a longer sales period that culminates in the Black Friday deals at the end of November.

With the sales starting earlier, there's more time to get some of those Christmas presents in the bag or to treat yourself to a few new gadgets before the holiday season begins.

The Prime Day Early Access Sale runs from midnight on Tuesday 11th October until 11.59pm on Wednesday 12th October. In the US, deals start at midnight Pacific Time (3am EST).

What are we expecting in terms of deals? Well, according to the press release, there's due to be some big discounts on Amazon devices, such as Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TVs, as well as up to 50% off headphones. It's not just tech though, there will be discounts on everything from electric toothbrushes to blenders, mattresses to fire pits.

Don't forget, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. If you're not already a member, you can always sign up to a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).