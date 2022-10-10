Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Live blog
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale might not be a name that slips off the tongue, but it is one you'll want to know about. This is, in essence, a second Prime Day event and is likely to be the unofficial kick-off to what is becoming a longer sales period that culminates in the Black Friday deals at the end of November.
With the sales starting earlier, there's more time to get some of those Christmas presents in the bag or to treat yourself to a few new gadgets before the holiday season begins.
The Prime Day Early Access Sale runs from midnight on Tuesday 11th October until 11.59pm on Wednesday 12th October. In the US, deals start at midnight Pacific Time (3am EST).
What are we expecting in terms of deals? Well, according to the press release, there's due to be some big discounts on Amazon devices, such as Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TVs, as well as up to 50% off headphones. It's not just tech though, there will be discounts on everything from electric toothbrushes to blenders, mattresses to fire pits.
Don't forget, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. If you're not already a member, you can always sign up to a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).
- See all the Prime Early Access Sale deals in the UK (opens in new tab)
- See all the Prime Early Access Sale deals in the US (opens in new tab)
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale top deals
- Amazon Echo Show 8:
£119.99£69.99 (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 + Ring Video Door Bell:
£164.98£66.99 (opens in new tab)
- Echo Dot (4th generation):
£49.99, £19.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ring Alarm 10-piece kit (second gen):
£389.93£219.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick 4K:
£49.99,£29.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet:
£89.99, £39.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dell Inspiron 3502:
£349, £299 (opens in new tab)
- Sony WH-CH710N:
£130, £79.99 (opens in new tab)
- Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner (NZ850UK):
£349.99, £199 (opens in new tab)
- BaByliss Air Pro Dryer:
£100, £49.98 (opens in new tab)
- Le Creuset Casserole Dish with Lid:
£215, £161.25 (opens in new tab)
- JVC 32-inch Fire TV:
£249.99, £199.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 55-inch 8K TV:
£2,449, £1,799 (opens in new tab)
- Amazon UK: up to 70% off tech products (opens in new tab)
Dell laptop deals
If you're looking for a new laptop right now, this Dell Inspiron 3502 is £299 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. That's £50 off the list price and a saving of 14%. It's a 15.6-inch model with a modest 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM and a Pentium Silver processor, but for general home use, it is more than capable.
Samsung 8K TV deal
Talking TVs, here's an excellent deal for anyone looking to upgrade to an 8K TV. Right now this Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED 8K TV is £1,799 (opens in new tab) down from £2,449.99. That's a 27% saving on the list price and not far off the price of many top 4K models. The 55-inch model is the smallest of the range but there's also savings on the larger models too, such as 32% off the 75-inch model, taking that down to £3,399.
Amazon Fire TVs get early discounts in the US and UK
In the US, Amazon Fire TVs are already discounted ahead of the main sale event. Insignia Fire TV models (opens in new tab) are up to 38% off. The best deal though is on the Insignia 55-inch model (opens in new tab), now $279.99 down from $449.99.
In the UK, the JVC 32-inch Fire TV is now £199.99 (opens in new tab), down from £249.99.
Ring Alarm bundles
Smart alarms are a quick and easy way to update your home security, as there's little to no wiring required. There's a range of Ring Alarm (second gen) kits (opens in new tab) available right now on Amazon for a discount but one of the best option is this Ring Alarm 10-piece kit (opens in new tab) now £219.99 down from £389.93.
Combo deals are where it's at
Some of the best deals though come from the bundles – usually an Amazon Echo device paired with a smart doorbell, camera or smart bulb. Right now the Amazon Echo Show 5 and Ring video Door Bell (opens in new tab) combo is £66.99, that's a 59% saving on buying both items at full price.
Amazon Echo devices on sale now
Amazon devices are already on sale with up to 42% off the Echo Show (opens in new tab) models. The best option right now being the Echo Show 8 (second gen) (opens in new tab) with is down to £69.99. This features an 8-inch HD screen and a 13MP camera, making it a great choice for video calls and controlling your smart home devices – including a Ring doorbell.