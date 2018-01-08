LG's new Alexa-enabled fridge has a gargantuan 29-inch LCD touchscreen: tops 2018 range of connected kitchen appliances

LG has presented its new range of smart, connected kitchen appliances at CES 2018.

The range, which includes a new InstaView ThinQ refrigerator, EasyClean oven range and QuadWash dishwasher, have been designed to "maximize efficiency and ease to allow more quality time at home."

The range's flagship product is the LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator, which is noteworthy thanks to a massive 29-inch touch LCD display, as well as Amazon Alexa integration.

As well as acting as a computer display, the screen can can recommend recipes based on what is on hand, before then sending the relevant information to a connected oven and walking the cook through each step verbally.

In addition, by tapping twice on the screen it transforms into a transparent viewing window, allowing its user to see inside the fridge without opening it, while thanks to the refrigerator running LG's webOS platform a streamlined, Smart Tag-based food management system allows the machine to issue alerts as items reach their expiration dates.

Speaking on the new range of connected appliances, president of LG's Home Appliance & Air Solution Company said that:

“The seamless connectivity inherent in LG’s smart kitchen solution will revolutionize the cooking and dining habits of consumers. By streamlining food preparation and cleanup from start to finish, LG’s use of artificial intelligence in the kitchen enhances quality of life by offering innovative solutions to everyday struggles in the kitchen.”