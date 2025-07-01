Philips’ dual air fryer just dropped to lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day

With the Amazon Prime Day sale coming up next week, there are already tons of early Prime Day deals up for grabs.

I’ve covered Prime Day for a few years now for T3, and in my experience, the early deals are what you should be shopping, as you can find the best product categories for even cheaper prices – and oftentimes, they’re cheaper now than during the actual sale.

Case in point: the Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series has dropped to its lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day 2025.

View the Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series deal

Originally priced at £159.99, the Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series is now just £89.99, saving you 44% on this best air fryer . I’ve checked our favourite price checker tool, CamelCamelCamel and this is the cheapest the Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series has ever been, so if you want a new air fryer, this is the deal I’d pick.

Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series: was £159.99 now £89.99 at Amazon Get 44% off the Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series in this early Prime Day deal. This air fryer has two baskets and 10 preset modes which can cook multiple meals at a time. It’s great for large families, and cooks food in a much healthier way without using too much oil, thanks to its RapidAir technology.

As a dual basket air fryer, the Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series offers a huge 7.1-litre capacity, and its two compartments can be used together or separately. Philips is credited with introducing the world’s first air fryer back in 2010, so you know you’re getting a quality appliance from them.