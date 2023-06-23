Best Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals 2023: top offers from the sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is taking place on 11th - 12th July 2023. Alongside big tech products like TVs, laptops and tablets, home and kitchen is always a popular department at Amazon and in the Prime Day sale. From big and small kitchen appliances to home cleaning products, there are big price drops on popular brands and devices this year.

Browse Home & Kitchen deals at Amazon

Home and kitchen deals are always some of the bestsellers in the Prime Day sale. In 2021 and 2022, air fryers, vacuum cleaners and multi cookers sold out quickly and vacuums from Shark, pod coffee machines from Nespresso and sparkling water machines from Sodastream were given the biggest price drops.

Following the success of last year’s home and kitchen deals, there are even more discounts this year. To help you find the best prices, here’s the latest home and kitchen deals from the Prime Day 2023 sale.

Early Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals

DeLonghi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine: £69.99 , £34 at Amazon

One of the best Prime Day deals, the Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine is 57% off, taking it down to its lowest ever price. This pod coffee machine makes over 40 hot and cold beverages and is super easy to use and clean. Available in black and red colours.

Swan Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine: £109.99 , £89.98 at Amazon

Save 18% on the Swan Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine on Prime Day. Available in multiple colourways, this coffee machine is a stunning piece to look at. It has 15 bars of pressure and a self-priming system so it's ready to make coffees in minutes.

Tower Xpress T17038 5-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: £109.99 , £98.99 at Amazon

Get 24% off the Tower Xpress T17038 5-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation. It's a handy kitchen appliance that makes delicious foods with little to no oil required.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Casserole 24cm: £270 , £213.75 at Amazon

Get 25% off Le Creuset's most iconic piece: the Signature Cast Iron Casserole dish. At 24cm, this is the medium sized Le Creuset and is a great deal to take advantage of if you love to cook.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish With Lid: £185 , £165.18 at Amazon

Le Creuset makes the best cookware in the world, and this Prime Day, the stunning Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish is reduced. Perfect for those who love to cook, this casserole dish also looks beautiful and stylish in any kitchen.

What to expect from Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals 2023

(Image credit: Amazon)

At T3, we’ve been reporting on Prime Day for years and we’ve gotten pretty good at predicting the best deals on the day.

The first prediction we have is on air fryers and multi cookers. The best air fryers already have a place in most kitchens due to their versatility, healthier cooking style and range of functions. For those who have yet to get an air fryer or for those who need an upgrade on their current one, we expect to see big discounts on air fryers this year. Multi and slow cookers have also become increasingly popular with some having up to 15 cooking programmes and functions. We expect 3-in-1 or 5-in-1 models to do well this year but we could see some surprise price drops on big multi cookers with 11-in-1 and 15-in-1 cooking abilities.

Another prediction for the kitchen is kettles and toasters. Kettles and toasters are must-haves in all kitchens and we hope to see some great offerings from the Prime Day sale. They’re not the most exciting things to buy but we’d like to see some stylish deals from Tower and Smeg to add some colour and flair into your kitchen. Other kitchen appliances we hope to see are blenders, juicers and coffee machines. Health and fitness starts in the kitchen and since Prime Day starts in July, we expect high demand for health machines like blenders and juicers. Pod coffee machines did well last year so we’d like to see more pod coffee machines on offer and bundle deals on capsules.

For home, vacuum cleaners always do well in the Prime Day sale, with a Shark cordless vacuum cleaner being the bigger seller last year. We can already see some Shark discounts, and we’d like to see some more on Dyson and Henry. In all Prime Day sales, there are tons of cheap offers on dishwasher tablets, cleaning sprays and washing up liquid so if you’re looking to stock up on essentials, Prime Day is the best place to look. In terms of specific brands, we’d like to see offers from Tower, Ninja, Philips, Breville, Kenwood, Shark, Sodastream and Nespresso.

As a Prime member, you can find tons of food and grocery specials. Right now, Prime members can shop at Morrisons and Co-op and get same day grocery deliveries delivered by Amazon. Prime members can also get free Deliveroo Plus for a year when you claim the discount and spend £25 or more on Deliveroo restaurants and takeaways.

How to find the best Home & Kitchen deals this Prime Day

Regardless of what you’re looking for for your home and kitchen, there are some helpful tips and tricks that can help you find the best deals in this year’s Prime Day sale. By following these tips, you’ll be able to find the cheapest offerings and take even more money off during the sale.

Check lightning deals

Amazon’s Lightning deals are promotions offered on an item for a short period of time. Many home and kitchen appliances are often included in the lightning deals and have some of the lowest prices for a limited time. We can already see some early home and kitchen lightning deals but we expect to see more on the official Prime Day date. Lightning deals also tend to be some of the cheapest offers you can find so they’re definitely worth taking advantage of whenever you find them.

Use price checking tools

One of the biggest mistakes people make on Prime Day is getting pulled in by discounts. Some product manufacturers will advertise massive percentage discounts on their products during sales but they can be based on a recently inflated price or RRP, or can be fake! To avoid getting distracted by discounts, you can check how much a product is at other retailers and how much it’s ever been sold for with price tracking tools. For Amazon, we recommend using camelcamelcamel.com .

Take advantage of Amazon coupons