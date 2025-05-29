Philips takes on Ninja with new customisable air fryer drawer
Philips’ 1000 Series Airfryer is its most customisable yet
QUICK SUMMARY
Philips has launched the 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer, with a customisable drawer.
Taking inspiration from the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer, the new Philips air fryer has a huge 7.1-litre capacity which can be broken up with a detachable divider.
Watch out Ninja – Philips has just launched a new air fryer and it’s the brand’s most customisable and versatile model yet. The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer has a big 7.1-litre capacity which can be divided into two individual sections for cooking two meals at the same time.
Philips created the first ever air fryer back in 2010, and since then, it’s been steadily adding to its line-up with new models and designs. Recently, Philips has been experimenting with different types of baskets, including the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer which featured asymmetric drawers to offer different amounts of capacity.
Philips’ latest air fryer has done something similar and has somewhat taken inspiration from Ninja with the new Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer. It has a customisable 7.1-litre drawer that can be used to cook big cuts of meat or individual meals when you use the detachable divider to break it up into two 3.55-litre compartments.
The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer has a similar design to the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer which was released back in 2023. While the Ninja model has a bigger compartment, the Philips 1000 Series still has a huge amount of cooking space, and can fit two whole chickens in the large basket at a time.
Using RapidAir technology, the Philips 1000 Series cooks delicious and crispy food quickly, and uses little to no oil. It has eight pre-set programmes to play with, and a sleek touchscreen to make it easy to use for air fryer experts or beginners.
While the Philips 1000 Series is a sizable appliance, Philips has actually refined it and made it as compact as possible to save countertop space. Philips has also given the Philips 1000 Series horizontal handles to reduce the bulk and to make it easier to move around and store.
The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer is priced at £159.99 and is available to buy at Philips and select retailers like Currys.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Blackstone 28" Griddle AirFryer Combo review: bringing versatile diner-style cooking to your patio
From breakfast to dinner, this backyard beast does it all – including fries!
-
Philips unveils powerful new XL air fryer – and it’s already on sale
Talk about making an entrance!
-
I thought my old air fryer was great – until I tried the new Philips 5000 Air Fryer & Steamer
Consider my mind changed
-
The biggest mistake you’re making when cooking Easter lamb in an air fryer
Cooking Easter lunch in your air fryer? Don’t make this mistake…
-
Philips Sonicare 7100 electric toothbrush review: next-level oral care or a pricey splurge?
It joins the Philips Sonicare lineup
-
I review coffee machines for a living and this is the one I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale
Get $250 off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale
-
I couldn’t wait to review the Ninja Crispi portable air fryer and it doesn’t disappoint
Four different cooking modes and the bonus of glass dishes makes the portable Ninja Crisp a real hit
-
There's a hidden built-in gadget in your Ninja air fryer – here's how to find it
Did you know about this?