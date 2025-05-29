Philips takes on Ninja with new customisable air fryer drawer

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has launched the 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer, with a customisable drawer. Taking inspiration from the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer, the new Philips air fryer has a huge 7.1-litre capacity which can be broken up with a detachable divider.

Watch out Ninja – Philips has just launched a new air fryer and it’s the brand’s most customisable and versatile model yet. The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer has a big 7.1-litre capacity which can be divided into two individual sections for cooking two meals at the same time.

Philips created the first ever air fryer back in 2010, and since then, it’s been steadily adding to its line-up with new models and designs. Recently, Philips has been experimenting with different types of baskets, including the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer which featured asymmetric drawers to offer different amounts of capacity.

Philips’ latest air fryer has done something similar and has somewhat taken inspiration from Ninja with the new Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer . It has a customisable 7.1-litre drawer that can be used to cook big cuts of meat or individual meals when you use the detachable divider to break it up into two 3.55-litre compartments.

The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer has a similar design to the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer which was released back in 2023. While the Ninja model has a bigger compartment, the Philips 1000 Series still has a huge amount of cooking space, and can fit two whole chickens in the large basket at a time.

(Image credit: Philips)

Using RapidAir technology, the Philips 1000 Series cooks delicious and crispy food quickly, and uses little to no oil. It has eight pre-set programmes to play with, and a sleek touchscreen to make it easy to use for air fryer experts or beginners.

While the Philips 1000 Series is a sizable appliance, Philips has actually refined it and made it as compact as possible to save countertop space. Philips has also given the Philips 1000 Series horizontal handles to reduce the bulk and to make it easier to move around and store.

The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer is priced at £159.99 and is available to buy at Philips and select retailers like Currys .