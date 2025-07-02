You can now get the Nespresso Vertuo Plus – and 60 free pods – for just £76 on Amazon
There's also a free tumbler and ice tray included!
The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is probably one of my favourite coffee machines of all time, hence why it currently holds the second spot in our best pod coffee machine buying guide. It’s a brilliant bit of kit that makes brewing your favourite coffee practically effortless, especially when you’re still half-asleep in the morning.
After scouring the best Prime Day deals, I've discovered that Amazon has slashed the price by nearly 50%, bringing it down to under £76. However, what really sweetens the deal – and probably the reason you clicked – is the bundle of free coffee pods.
Once you’ve bought the machine from Amazon, it’ll come with the standard 12 complimentary Vertuo pods. However, you can also claim an extra 50 free pods, plus a tumbler and ice tray, directly from Nespresso when you register your machine.
All you need to do is register your new Vertuo Plus on Nespresso’s promotional site, buy just one sleeve of pods, and you’ll be walking away with 62 pods in total, a stylish tumbler and an ice tray — all for under £76. Not too shabby, right?
Check out the deal below to grab your machine, then head over to Nespresso’s website to claim the extras...
Don't forget to head over to Nespresso’s promotional site to claim your free pods, ice tray and tumbler after buying!
