The Ninja June sale is live – here are 5 air fryer deals you should buy
Get up to 35% off Ninja air fryers in the summer sales
If you’re on the lookout for the best air fryer, you’re in luck as small kitchen appliances brand, Ninja is running its June sale, offering up to 35% off its award-winning range of air fryers, multi-cookers and more.
As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve tried my fair share of Ninja air fryers, and have always found them to be reliable and high quality. From supersized multi-cookers to portable mini-ovens, Ninja’s selection of air fryers cater to all family and kitchen sizes, and budgets.
If you’re looking to save money on a new appliance, I’ve picked out the five best air fryer deals from the Ninja June sale that you should buy today.
Save £70 on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer XL Dual Air Fryer in its June sale. This supersized air fryer has a huge 10.4-litre capacity and has seven functions to choose from. It comes with a divider to separate the interior into two baskets, or you can remove that to have an extra-large MegaZone. See our Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer review for more details.
One of my favourite air fryer launches in the past year, the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer is now £229.99 at Ninja. It has a vertically stacked design that takes up minimal space in your kitchen. The two baskets can be used independently or together, and it can make food for up to eight people at a time. See our Ninja Double Stack review for more details.
Now under £150, the Ninja Crispi is the most portable air fryer you can find on the market today. It has a clever portable cooking system that clips onto the glass container to cook your food on the go. See our Ninja Crispi review for more details.
Get 35% off the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer in Ninja’s June sale. The Ninja Speedi has 10 functions to play with, including Speedi Meals which only take 15 minutes to make, so your weekday meals are quick and stress-free. See our Ninja Speedi review for more details.
The 5-star Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ, Grill & Smoker is now under £230 at Ninja. While the Ninja Woodfire is described as an electric barbecue, it can also be used as an air fryer with its crisper basket accessory. It comes with a Woodfire Pellet starter pack so you can add extra smokiness and barbecue flavours to your food. See our Ninja Woodfire review for more details.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.