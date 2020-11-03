Is Boots open during lockdown 2? Latest Boots closure information during coronavirus

Wondering if your local Boots store will stay open during lockdown? The recently announced second lockdown will mean that all 'non-essential shops' will be forced to close their doors from 5 November for at least 28 days. While pharmacies aren't named on the government's example list of essential businesses, it looks like Boots will remain open during lockdown – that goes for the physical stores as well as (of course) online. There's a message on the Boots.com site that states that boots will remain open.

In the first lockdown, Boots was allowed to continue trading as pharmacies (including non-dispensing pharmacies) were considered essential. However, at that time Boots encouraged people to shop at Boots online wherever possible, and temporarily closed a number of its shops due to a lack of footfall. It also suspended its click-and-collect service – and it looks like this option is still unavailable. There is free delivery on online orders when you spend £30 or more, though.

In those Boots stores that are open, there are buying limits on certain in-demand products, such as hand sanitizer (where it's in stock). Shoppers are also being encouraged to pay using contactless – the payment limit has been upped from £30 to £45.

In the last lockdown, Boots Opticians and Hearingcare centres shut down, but it doesn't look like that'll be the case for lockdown tow. Boots Opticians has a note on its site saying it'll remain open. There's no confirmation either way on the Hearingcare page.

Here are the best places to buy a face mask

Check out our guide to the best thermometers, to check for a fever

Can I shop at Boots Online?

If possible, it's better to stay home and shop at Boots Online rather than head to a physical store. Delivery is free for orders over £30 (lowered from £45). In lockdown one, there was such a rush on ordering online, there were lengthy virtual queues to access Boots.com, but we don't anticipate there being such issues this time round. You'll be shown the next available delivery slot when you place your order, and if there's a delay, Boots will text to let you know.

Boots is using no-contact delivery – parcels will be posted through the door where possible, or left in a safe place. There is no need for signatures.

Back in the spring, stockpiling issues meant Boots had to place limits on how many of certain products you could order (things like paracetamol, pain relief, cough and cold products, hand sanitisers, soap and handwash, nappies and antibacterial products). We don't anticipate there being any issues with that this time round, but our advice in general remains the same: only buy what you need.

What about prescription deliveries?

If you have repeat NHS prescription, you can get this delivered to your door for free, or collect free in store. There are no known issues or delays with this service at time of writing.

Can I use Boots click-and-collect?

Boots suspended its Click-and-Collect service during lockdown one, and it looks like this option remains unavailable.

Boots store opening hours during UK lockdown

Check the online store locator for information on your local Boots. If you do need to visit a store, you will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines, and wear a mask.