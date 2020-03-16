How do you know if you have a fever?

One of the symptoms of coronavirus is a fever. But how do you check if you have a fever, and what temperature is considered a fever? We're here to help.

Note: just because you have a fever doesn't meant you definitely have coronavirus. Fever is one of the common symptoms, along with a cough and breathing difficulties.

A temperature of 38°C or over is generally considered to indicate a fever.

If you feel hot to touch on your chest or back, this can indicate you have a fever. You can also take your temperature by using a medical thermometer. Take a look at our guide to the best thermometers to help you choose the right one for you.

As with a lot of things right now, including hand sanitizer gel and toilet paper, stock of medical thermometers is looking low. Here are a few places with stock remaining.

Equate 30-second Digital Thermometer | $4.88 at Walmart

This thermometer can be used to take temperature orally, rectally or under the arm. It can be switched between Fahrenheit and centigrade and takes just 30 seconds to take a reading. Available for in-store pickup only.

Peppa Pig / Paw Patrol digital thermometer| £4.65 at Waitrose

Okay, so it's more styled towards children than adults, but this digital thermometer is suitable for oral or underarm use, is washproof and gives a 10-second response.

Fevers in children

In babies or children, a normal temperature is around 36.4°C. A temperature of 38°C or above is usually considered a fever. High temperatures are very common in young children, and usually last only 3-4 days. Furthermore, according to the CDC, "children with confirmed COVID-19 have generally presented with mild symptoms".

Check for a fever in children or babies using a thermometer. If the child is under five years old, it is recommended you take their temperature under their armpit using a digital thermometer. Place the temperature gauge under their arm and hold it there for as long as recommended by the manufacturer's instructions (usually around 15 seconds).

If you're taking a child's temperature, make sure there's nothing that would have elevated their temperature for another reason. So, if they've just come out of a warm bath, have been running around, or are wrapped up in a blanket or warm clothes, their temperature might read as higher than normal.