Google Nexus Prime release "sooner than you think"

Speaking exclusively to T3 at the T3 Gadget Awards 2011, Samsung UK's Sales Director Andrew Glass has revealed that the delayed Google Nexus Prime launch is coming soon

Originally set to be unveiled today the eagerly awaited but delayed Google Nexus Prime will be officially shown off “very shortly”, a spokesperson for the handset's manufacturer Samsung has revealed.



Speaking exclusively with T3, Andrew Glass Sales Director at Samsung UK confirmed the much mooted handset, which is set to launch Google's next-generation Ice Cream Sandwich mobile OS will land sooner than expected having been postponed as a mark of respect to the recently deceased Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs.



“You will have an announcement of the Nexus Prime very shortly and will be seeing it in shops sooner than you think,” Glass told T3 following the Samsung Galaxy S II being crowned Phone of the Year at the T3 Gadget Awards 2011.



Google Nexus Prime Specs



Repeatedly leaked the Samsung manufactured, Google branded Nexus Prime is to host a bountiful array of high-end specs with a monstrous 4.65-inch 1280 x 720p Super AMOLED HD display to land alongside 1GB of RAM.



A zippy 1.5GHz dual-core processor is also set to feature of the slim line 9mm thick curved handset with an optimised 5-megapixel camera to boast 1080p Full HD video recording capabilities.



Will the Google Nexus Prime be the best handset on the market when it launches or will that title go to the upcoming Apple iPhone 4S? Let us know what you think via the comments box below.

